In a world dominated by screens and endless digital scrolling, many are rediscovering the simple joys of analog hobbies. From crafting and puzzles to baking and journaling, 2026 is shaping up to be the year for hands-on activities and a much-needed break from the digital noise. Here are some of the most popular hobbies making a comeback as more people turn to the simpler pastimes of earlier days.

1. Learning to Crochet

Crocheting and needlepoint are coming back as some of the most popular “Grandma activities” of 2026. They’re a guaranteed way to keep your hands busy and your mind off the dreaded doomscroll. Calming and ideal for downtime, taking up crocheting is also perfect for creating thoughtful gifts for friends, or even a cozy new scarf for yourself.

2. Doing a Puzzle

Once associated with happier childhood memories, jigsaw puzzles have surged in popularity among adults seeking a digital break and a way to unwind and destress. Research suggests that piecing together puzzles can offer a host of mental health benefits, acting as a form of meditation while boosting cognitive function and mindfulness. Plus, they’re incredibly convenient. You can sit with a puzzle for just a few minutes or settle in for hours, all at your own pace.

3. Reading Physical Books

Despite the convenience of an ebook on your phone or Kindle, there’s something irreplaceable about holding a book in your hands and being able to turn its pages. Physical books are best for off-screen escapism – calming, enjoyable and uninterrupted by the constant buzz or pop up of notifications. So try picking up a hard copy of something new, or go back to an old favorite from your local library, and aim to finish at least one each month.

4. Scrapbooking Memories

In today’s digital age, our lives are shared in endless streams of stories and posts. But with the rise of analog hobbies, more are pressing pause on this to scrapbook their memories more intentionally instead. Print out random snapshots from your camera roll, save your train tickets, or press the pretty flowers that catch your eye. Crafting these pages or memory boards by hand is sure to bring a bit more life to your experiences.

5. Keeping a Journal

Journaling or keeping a personal diary is known for its mental and emotional health benefits, from reducing stress and anxiety, boosting self-awareness to supporting goal setting and providing a non-judgemental outlet for all thoughts and feelings. With a pen and maybe even a brand-new leather notebook, many are starting their simple journey toward improved wellbeing just a few lines a day to keep it low-effort. When you’re ready to take it a step further, try out the 5-minute journal technique.

6. Using Film or Disposable Cameras to Take Photos

The cameras on phones may constantly be improving, but there’s a different sort of skill – and joy – to capturing moments on film or through a disposable camera lens. This way, your photos come out physical, offering a nostalgic and tangible experience away from digital saturation. Perfect for your scrapbook, photos captured by disposable cameras have seen a significant resurgence in the last few years for their authenticity and unfiltered aesthetic.

7. Learning to Bake Bread

After its popularity spike during the pandemic, many are still baking bread for the comfort of the act and the productive distraction it provides from stress. Not only is the smell of warm, fresh bread hard to beat, but it comes with a sense of nostalgia and is an enjoyable hobby for most ages. So why not give sourdough a try or no-knead loaves that will go perfect with your favorite spread?

8. Learning an Instrument

Learning to play an instrument without the help of a screen can be an especially fulfilling experience. Whether it’s an instrument you’ve never touched or the familiar notes of a guitar you’re hoping to relearn, music is a creative outlet that ignites passion while nurturing discipline and patience. It’s never too late to start.

