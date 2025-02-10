Philadelphia Eagles Crush Kansas City Chiefs to Win Super Bowl LIX

The Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX to claim their second Lombardi Trophy.

Their defense shut down Patrick Mahomes with six sacks and forced three turnovers. The Eagles built an impressive 24-0 lead by halftime.

The most predicted Super Bowl matchup of 2025 turned into a showcase for Jalen Hurts. He earned MVP honors by completing 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards and scoring three touchdowns. The Eagles’ dominant victory stopped the Chiefs’ quest for a three-peat. Philadelphia now joins an elite group of NFL franchises that includes the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs – the only teams with multiple Super Bowl wins in the last 15 years.

Eagles Defense Suffocates Chiefs’ Historic Three-peat Dreams

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio arranged one of the finest defensive performances in Super Bowl history with a simple yet effective strategy. The Eagles put pressure on Mahomes without sending a single blitz in his 42 dropbacks. They became just the fourth defense to pull this off in the Next Gen Stats era.

The defensive front showed its dominance with 16 pressures and 11 quarterback hits. Josh Sweat led the charge with 2.5 sacks while Milton Williams added two takedowns of his own. The Eagles’ relentless pressure forced Mahomes to the ground six times – the most he’s ever been sacked in his career.

Rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean celebrated his 22nd birthday in style by picking off Mahomes and running it back 38 yards for a touchdown. He made Super Bowl history as the first player to score a touchdown on their birthday. The momentum continued when linebacker Zack Baun grabbed another interception that put the Eagles at the Chiefs’ 14-yard line.

The Eagles’ defense completely shut down the Chiefs’ offense in the first half, giving up just 23 total yards – the second-lowest in Super Bowl first-half history. Milton Williams put the final stamp on this defensive masterpiece with a strip-sack of Mahomes in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia joined an elite group as just the sixth team in Super Bowl history to record six sacks and three takeaways. This dominant performance ended Kansas City’s dream of a historic three-peat.

Jalen Hurts Orchestrates Offensive Masterpiece

Jalen Hurts silenced his critics with a brilliant Super Bowl LIX performance. He completed **17 of 22 passes** for **221 yards** and led three total touchdowns in the Eagles’ triumph. His dual-threat capabilities shone throughout the game, as he set a new Super Bowl record with **72 rushing yards** on 11 carries that surpassed his own previous mark of 70 yards.

After an early interception in the second quarter, Hurts bounced back with precision and connected with A.J. Brown for a 12-yard touchdown before halftime. His 46-yard deep strike to DeVonta Smith in the third quarter extended Philadelphia’s lead to 34-0. This historic moment saw Smith become the first Alabama-drafted player to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Hurts’ achievement placed him among an elite group of NFL quarterbacks. He became the fifth quarterback in Super Bowl history to record multiple touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown, joining legends Ken Anderson, Brett Favre, Joe Montana, and Patrick Mahomes. On top of that, he became the first quarterback to gain at least 200 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in multiple Super Bowls.

Hurts ended up winning the Super Bowl MVP award, becoming the second Eagles quarterback after Nick Foles to receive this honor. His outstanding 119.7 quarterback rating showed the rise of a player who faced constant questions about his abilities earlier in the season. He answered these doubts by leading Philadelphia to its second Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

How Eagles Dominated Every Phase of Super Bowl 2025

Jake Elliott’s perfect kicking performance showed how the Eagles dominated Super Bowl LIX. The veteran kicker made history by nailing all four field goal attempts. His successful kicks came from: * 29 yards in the third quarter * Two 48-yard attempts * A 50-yard field goal with 8:01 remaining.

His flawless execution made him the most accurate kicker in Super Bowl history, and he extended his perfect record to 9-for-9 in championship games. Saquon Barkley also reached a historic milestone by breaking Terrell Davis’ 26-year-old record for most yards from scrimmage in a season, including playoffs. Barkley had a quiet Super Bowl with 57 rushing yards and 40 receiving yards, but his season total hit an incredible 2,857 yards.

General manager Howie Roseman’s aggressive roster-building approach led to the Eagles’ detailed victory. The team put $63 million into dead-money cap hits in 2024, which allowed them to add players like Barkley and bring back C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The team’s strategy to extend star players early, including Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith, gave them the financial flexibility to build the NFL’s deepest roster.

Philadelphia’s meticulous planning and bold decisions created a team that controlled every aspect of Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles ran nearly twice as many plays as Kansas City (39-20) and dominated time of possession, showing their superiority in all three phases of the game.

