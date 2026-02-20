KPop Stars Dominate Biggest Selling Global Hits of 2025

Kpop achieved a groundbreaking milestone in 2025 as Rosé and Bruno Mars’ collaboration APT claimed top spot on the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s (IFPI) global singles chart for the first time with a track featuring non-English lyrics.

The track made history as the chart’s first number one single led by artists from outside North America and Europe, accumulating 2.06 billion units during the calendar year.

APT peaked within the top three in both the United Kingdom and the United States, marking the first time a song by a K-pop female act achieved this dual milestone. The collaboration managed to keep a 45-week run on the Hot 100, where it peaked at number three. It held the top position on South Korea’s Circle Digital Chart for ten weeks and charts in over 50 countries saw it reach number one, including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Indonesia, New Zealand, Norway, the Philippines, Sweden, Switzerland, and Taiwan.

CEO of IFPI Victoria Oakley, said: “Rosé and Bruno Mars topping the IFPI Global Single Chart with APT. is a landmark moment, not least as it’s the first time a winning single has featured non-English lyrics.

“This year’s results also underline the global reach of today’s music market, with songs connecting across languages and borders.”

KPop Demon Hunters’ Huntr/X’s Golden sat second after the soundtrack generated unprecedented chart activity. The track spent 32 weeks on the Hot 100, matching BTS’s Dynamite for longevity. The track held at number one for five nonconsecutive weeks and established the longest-running number one by an animated act in chart history, surpassing The Archies’ Sugar, Sugar and The Chipmunks’ The Chipmunk Song, which each led for four weeks.

U.S. and European pop acts also featured heavily on the list. Songs such as Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish, Beautiful Things by Benson Boone, Ordinary by Alex Warren, and Die With A Smile Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars all featured among the top 10.

The IFPI previously revealed that singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was the biggest artist overall globally in 2025.

To view the top 20 songs of the year on the IFPI global charts of 2025, click here.

