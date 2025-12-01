Northwestern University Joins Growing List of Institutions to Agree Deal With Trump Administration

Northwestern University has agreed to pay $75 million to the U.S. government as part of a settle agreement reached between the two parties to restore federal funding and put an end to months of dispute and a string of investigations.

The private research university situated in Evanston, Illinois, had previously seen $790 million of federal funding suspended by the Trump administration government allegations of “unlawful discriminations” such as “race-based admissions” and a “hostile” atmosphere for Jewish students which opened up civil rights investigations.

The agreement, announced on Friday night by the Department of Justice, stated that Northwestern will make the payment to the U.S. Treasury through 2028 as well as “adhere to federal anti-discrimination laws”, and to not “preference individuals based on race, color, or national origin in admissions, scholarships, hiring, or promotion.” While the government will “close pending investigations and treat Northwestern as eligible for future grants, contracts, and awards.“

It also states the institution must “maintain clear policies and procedures relating to demonstrations, protests, displays, and other expressive activities, as well as implement mandatory antisemitism training for all students, faculty, and staff.“

Northwestern interim president Henry Bienen, who took over the role following the resignation of Michael Schill in September, revealed in a statement: “I would not have signed anything that would have given the federal government any say in who we hire, what they teach, who we admit or what they study.”

U.S. education secretary, Linda McMahon, said the deal would help safeguard students on campus from harassment and discrimination.

“The reforms reflect bold leadership at Northwestern and they are a roadmap for institutional leaders around the country that will help rebuild public trust in our colleges and universities,” McMahon said.

While Attorney General Pamela Bondi described the agreement as “another victory in the Trump Administration’s fight to ensure that American educational institutions protect Jewish students and put merit first.”

The agreement represents part of the Trump administration’s comprehensive overhaul of American higher education, which began after taking office in January 2025 and has targeted the elite U.S universities. Northwestern University becomes the sixth school to strike an agreement following Columbia University, Brown University, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Virginia, and Cornell University.

