The Sailor Chic Trend: How To Create Nautical-Inspired Looks To Wear On Campus

Get ready to see a lot of yachting-inspired looks on campus as “sailor chic” is touted to be one of the biggest fashion trends of the year. Dressing like you belong on a sailboat or a yacht is a fun way to elevate your fashion game since it’s playful and full of personality, but still comfortable and wearable for everyday life. It’s also perfect for those who love the old money aesthetic since sailing and yachting are connected to the luxury lifestyle.

Recently, a lot of designers have created collections inspired by luxe maritime wear, with Marni and Chanel taking the literal route by putting their runway models in sailor hats and blouses with sailor collars. Meanwhile, Proenza Schouler interpreted this aesthetic with a collection that features striped asymmetrical long dresses, blousy striped shirt dresses, and oversized ponchos. But if you want a more subtle take on this trend, here’s how you can create amazing sailor chic ensembles to wear on campus.

Go for a Sailor-esque Color Combination

Wearing navy blue and white together creates a clean, crisp, and sailor-esque color combination, and it’s the easiest way to get into this trend. Try finding a pair of sailor jeans with a wide leg or a slight flare– bonus points if the jeans has statement brass button detailing at the front. You can also wear navy slacks with a matching jacket. Wear your jeans or slacks with a white knitted sweater, a billowing linen shirt, or a polo shirt. Alternatively, you can wear a navy and white Breton striped top to rock this look, or a cream or ivory top if you’re not a fan of white.

You can also pair the top with a skirt if you prefer a ladylike aesthetic, but since there’s a wide range of skirt styles out there, you need to find ones that will go well with the sailor chic look. A navy pleated skirt will work for this, and so will an A-line skirt. The trick is to go with a skirt that won’t cling to your figure to achieve a classic nautical look. For those who love dresses, consider wearing a navy shift dress with a sailor collar, or a navy polo dress with white stripes on the collar and cuffs.

Add a Bright Coat or Jacket

Sailors and fishermen often wear bright yellow, orange, or red coats since the vivid hues make it easier for rescue ships and planes to spot them if they get lost at sea. Though you can mimic the look with a waterproof coat, you can also wear fashionable toppers such as a cropped cherry red jacket, a canary yellow windbreaker, or a tangerine or russet belted coat. This is a great way to add some drama and interest to a basic navy and white ensemble without going against campus dress codes.

Choose Sailing-Inspired Accessories

No outfit is complete without a few well-chosen accessories. To embody sailor chic, choose leather boat shoes, navy or white espadrilles, or classic canvas sneakers. Think a sailor’s hat is a bit much for campus? Go for a fisherman’s cap or a knitted beanie instead. Add nautically-inspired jewelry, such as a necklace with an anchor pendant, a charm bracelet with ocean-themed charms, or a pair of pearl or starfish-shaped earrings. Finish with a sailing watch with a leather or NATO strap, then stash your belongings in a bucket bag or a plain canvas tote.

The sailor chic trend allows you to transition to a more polished and elegant look for campus. Try these tips to create nautical-inspired outfits, and enjoy channeling your inner mariner in a luxe and modern way.

