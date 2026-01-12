2026 Golden Globe Awards Crown Winners

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards stunned viewers worldwide as unexpected contenders claimed victory across multiple categories. Despite industry predictions, “One Battle After Another” surprisingly secured Best Picture – Comedy, while “Hamnet” triumphed in the drama category. Additionally, Wagner Moura made history as the first Brazilian to win Best Actor in a Drama for his compelling performance in “The Secret Agent.” Furthermore, the animated feature “KPop Demon Hunters” dominated not only its category but also claimed Best Original Song, showcasing the growing global influence of Korean pop culture. Meanwhile, limited series “Adolescence” swept its categories with powerful performances from Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, and Erin Doherty.

One Battle After Another Wins Best Picture – Comedy

Paul Thomas Anderson’s politically charged comedy “One Battle After Another” emerged as the dominant film at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, securing four major awards throughout the ceremony. The sprawling tale about a washed-up revolutionary claimed the coveted Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, triumphing over notable competitors including “Blue Moon,” “Bugonia,” “Marty Supreme,” “No Other Choice,” and “Nouvelle Vague”.

Producer Sara Murphy accepted the award alongside Anderson and cast members, describing it as “an incredible honor” and calling the production “one of the most incredible filmmaking experiences” and “once in a lifetime”. The film’s success cements its front-runner status heading into the Oscars after previously taking the Critics Choice Award earlier this month.

Paul Thomas Anderson Wins Best Director and Screenplay

Anderson experienced a career-defining night at the ceremony, securing his first-ever Golden Globe wins. The acclaimed filmmaker took home both directing and screenplay honors, completing a personal hat trick when the film later won Best Picture.

During his acceptance speech for Best Director, Anderson expressed gratitude toward Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group co-chair and CEO Michael De Luca, stating: “He single-handedly has supported me and the movies that I wanted to make”. Subsequently, Anderson dedicated the award to his late assistant director Adam Somner, who passed away in November 2024 and to whom the film is dedicated.

For his screenplay win, Anderson offered insight into his writing process, describing writers as “magpies” who “steal all the bits and pieces that everybody says as best we can”. Notably, he credited cast member Shayna McHayle (known by her stage name Junglepussy) for contributing a memorable line for her character: “This pussy don’t pop for you”. Anderson additionally acknowledged Thomas Pynchon, whose novel “Vineland” inspired the film.

Teyana Taylor and Leonardo DiCaprio Among Cast highlights

Teyana Taylor secured the first award of the night, winning Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Perfidia Beverly Hills. In an emotional acceptance speech, Taylor dedicated her award “to my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight,” adding: “We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter and our dreams deserve space”.

The film features Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role as Bob Ferguson, formerly known as bomb maker Ghetto Pat, who has been raising his teenage daughter Willa (Chase Infiniti) in what critics describe as “a haze of stoned paranoia” following his revolutionary past. His character’s life spirals when Colonel Steven J. Lockjaw (Sean Penn) returns, entangling him with white supremacists known as the Christmas Adventurers.

DiCaprio’s performance particularly stands out, with reviewers noting he “plays an ordinary guy thrown into tough situations with incredible sincerity and conviction”. Ultimately, the film’s awards success reflects its critical acclaim as what Anderson described simply as “fun”.

Hamnet Wins Best Picture – Drama

Focus Features’ period drama “Hamnet” stunned attendees by claiming the prestigious Best Motion Picture – Drama award. The historical fiction centered around William Shakespeare’s family life triumphed over formidable competitors including “Frankenstein,” “It Was Just an Accident,” “The Secret Agent,” “Sentimental Value” and “Sinners”.

Producer Steven Spielberg took the microphone first to accept the honor, thanking Golden Globe voters before explaining why director Chloé Zhao was the perfect choice for the project. “Sam Mendes sent me the book by Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet, and I love the book, but I felt there was really only one filmmaker on the face of the planet who could tell the story of Agnes and Will and the spirits of the earth and the forest, and that was the exceptional, exceptional, exceptional Chloé Zhao”.

Jessie Buckley Wins Best Actress in a Drama

Irish star Jessie Buckley claimed the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her haunting portrayal of Agnes Shakespeare. This victory continues Buckley’s awards momentum after winning the Critics Choice award last weekend. In the competitive category, she prevailed over Jennifer Lawrence (“Die My Love”), Renate Reinsve (“Sentimental Value”), Julia Roberts (“After the Hunt”), Tessa Thompson (“Hedda”) and Eva Victor (“Sorry, Baby”).

Beginning her acceptance speech, Buckley acknowledged the surreal nature of the moment: “This is not a normal feeling or situation to be in, but thank you, Golden Globes, thank you Focus and everybody who supported this film”. She noted the diversity of the production team – “Irish lead actors, a Chinese director, and mostly Polish crew” – before expressing admiration for her fellow nominees, calling Julia Roberts “a hero to us all”.

Buckley’s performance has been widely praised as her career best, especially for two powerful birthing scenes and one where she loses her child. As described by critics, “Her screams emanate from the base of her chest, each one a remarkable release”.

Chloé Zhao and Spielberg Reflect on Film’s Emotional Depth

Director Chloé Zhao, herself nominated in both director and screenplay categories, spoke movingly after the Best Picture win. She shared an anecdote from star Paul Mescal: “He said that making Hamnet made him realize that the most important thing of being an artist is learning to be vulnerable enough to allow ourselves to be seen for who we are, not who we ought to be”.

Zhao continued with an observation about her peers: “I’m looking at you and I see so many of you have become so strong and tender at the same time. You have shared so much of yourself in your work”.

The film adapts Maggie O’Farrell’s novel about William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife Agnes Hathaway (Buckley) as they endure the devastating loss of their teenage son Hamnet to the plague. This tragedy ultimately inspires Shakespeare’s writing of “Hamlet”.

Spielberg, in separate comments, expressed profound admiration for Zhao’s directorial approach: “Every decision Chloé makes as a filmmaker comes from her feelings and not her thoughts. Like Agnes in Hamnet, I have always had a feeling that Chloé is a creation of the earth itself”.

Zhao initially hesitated to direct the project when approached by Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment in 2022, concerned about portraying the grief of losing a child without being a mother herself. However, she eventually connected with the material through her own experiences of loss: “For four years, since Nomadland and Eternals, I experienced one after another personal loss that accumulated to a tidal wave”.

The film, which debuted at the Telluride Film Festival in August, earned six nominations at the Golden Globes, including best motion picture drama, best supporting actor (Mescal), best director (Zhao), best screenplay (Zhao and O’Farrell) and best original score (Max Richter).

KPop Demon Hunters Dominates Animation and Music

Netflix-Sony Pictures Animation’s “KPop Demon Hunters” claimed two major victories, cementing its position as a frontrunner for the upcoming Academy Awards.

Wins Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song

The animated sensation triumphed in the Best Animated Feature category, outshining competitors including “Arco,” “Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle,” “Elio,” “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain,” and “Zootopia 2”. This victory came just one week after securing the same honor at the Critics Choice Awards, establishing a clear pattern of recognition heading into Oscar season.

Directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans accepted the award alongside producer Michelle Wong. Kang, who became the first Asian woman to win this category, expressed gratitude to “everyone who believed that a movie so deeply rooted in Korean culture would resonate with global audiences”.

Simultaneously, the film’s breakout hit “Golden” secured the Best Original Song award, marking the first time a song from an animated film has won at the Globes since Prince’s “The Song of the Heart” from Happy Feet in 2007. The chart-topping anthem spent eight weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and reigned over the Billboard Global 200 for 14 consecutive weeks.

Ejae’s Emotional Speech Resonates with Global Audience

Singer-songwriter EJAE (Kim Eun-Jae), who co-wrote “Golden” and voiced the character Rumi, delivered a tearful acceptance speech that quickly resonated across social media platforms. “When I was a little girl, I worked tirelessly for 10 years to fulfill one dream, to become a K-pop idol, and I was rejected and disappointed that my voice wasn’t good enough,” she revealed.

EJAE continued, “So I leaned on songs and music to get through it. Now I’m here as a singer and songwriter”. Her journey from rejection to international acclaim struck a chord with viewers worldwide as she dedicated the award “to people who have had doors closed on them”.

The speech reached its emotional peak with a powerful message: “I can confidently say rejection is redirection. So never give up, it’s never too late to shine like you were born to be”.

Beyond its Golden Globe triumphs, “KPop Demon Hunters” has earned unprecedented success. It became Netflix’s most-watched film of all time and has secured 10 nominations at the upcoming Annie Awards. The film chronicles the adventures of Huntrix, a K-pop girl group whose members fight monsters from the underworld, offering themes of self-acceptance and empowerment that have resonated globally.

As director Chris Appelhans noted in his acceptance speech, the film stands as “a love letter to music and the power it has to connect us, to make us see some kind of shared humanity”.

Adolescence Sweeps Limited Series Categories

Netflix’s limited series “Adolescence” dominated the television categories, claiming an impressive sweep of four major awards. The British drama about a teenage boy accused of murder cemented its status as an awards powerhouse after previously securing multiple Emmy wins.

Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, and Erin Doherty Win Acting Awards

Stephen Graham claimed Best Actor in a Limited Series for his portrayal of Eddie, father to a troubled teen. During his acceptance speech, Graham expressed gratitude to his fellow nominees, noting their “outstanding performances across the board”. He dedicated the award to his cast and crew, specifically thanking Christine Tremarco who played his wife, calling her “the most beautiful dance partner”. Graham’s emotional moment came when he acknowledged his wife Hannah Walters, stating, “You’ve saved my life”.

Sixteen-year-old Owen Cooper made history as the second youngest star ever to win a Golden Globe. His victory in the Supporting Actor category continued his record-breaking awards season run. In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Cooper reflected on his journey, saying, “I took a risk, and I went to drama classes. I was the only boy there. It was embarrassing, but I got through it”. He added, “I’m still very much an apprentice. I’m still learning every day”.

Erin Doherty completed the acting sweep by winning Supporting Actress. Accordingly, her speech resonated with many as she highlighted mental health awareness, remarking, “Life can be tough, mental health is everything, so thank you therapists”.

Jack Thorne’s Speech Highlights Youth and Social Responsibility

The series creator Jack Thorne delivered a powerful acceptance speech upon winning Best Limited Series that addressed misconceptions about the show. “Some think our show is about how we should be frightened of young people. It’s not. It’s about the filth and the debris we have laid in their path,” Thorne declared.

Thorne emphasized that “Adolescence” aims to confront how toxic online culture affects teenagers rather than criticizing youth themselves. Throughout his speech, he praised the young cast including Cooper, Amari Bacchus, Amélie Pease, Fatima Bojang, and Kaine Davis as “proof the world can be better”.

Consequently, Thorne concluded with a call for societal responsibility: “Removing hate is our generation’s responsibility. It requires thought from the top down”. This message reinforced the series’ exploration of serious themes like incel culture, social media’s impact on teenagers, and young men’s attitudes toward women.

Sinners and The Secret Agent Surprise with Major Wins

Two unexpected triumphs emerged in major categories as “The Secret Agent” and “Sinners” secured significant wins against formidable competition.

Wagner Moura Becomes First Brazilian to Win Best Actor – Drama

History unfolded as Wagner Moura claimed Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for “The Secret Agent,” becoming the first Brazilian man to win a Golden Globe for acting. The 49-year-old actor triumphed over high-profile nominees including Oscar Isaac, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Jeremy Allen White, and Joel Edgerton.

In his powerful acceptance speech, Moura reflected on the film’s themes: “The Secret Agent is a film about memory — or the lack of memory — and generational trauma. I think if trauma can be passed along generations, values can too”. In the political thriller directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho, Moura portrays Armando, a former professor hiding while protecting his young son during Brazil’s military dictatorship of the 1970s.

Ludwig Göransson Wins Best Score for Sinners

In addition, composer Ludwig Göransson secured his second Golden Globe with a Best Original Score win for “Sinners”. The victory marked his sixth nomination overall, as he prevailed over acclaimed composers Alexandre Desplat, Jonny Greenwood, Max Richter, Hans Zimmer, and Kangding Ray.

Göransson’s blues-influenced score for the Ryan Coogler-directed vampire film complemented the story set in 1932 Mississippi. The award was not presented during the live broadcast—a decision that prompted criticism from industry figures. As noted by Hans Zimmer, “The composer has such an important role in making films… Our first job is to remind him [the director] why he did this film in the first place”.

The film itself, which collected $368.20 million globally, also won the cinematic and box office achievement award at the ceremony.

