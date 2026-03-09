Woman Arrested After Gunfire at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills House

Rihanna’s Beverly Hills mansion became the scene of a security breach on Sunday when a woman opened fire at the property in broad daylight whilst the singer was present inside.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) received a call classified as ‘ADW (assault with a deadly weapon) shots fired’ in the affluent Beverly Hills neighborhood at 13:15 local time.

LAPD radio dispatch relayed that shots had been fired at the residence from across the street.

Police identified the suspect as Ivanna Ortiz, a 35-year-old Florida woman who fired multiple rounds with an AR-15-style weapon from inside her vehicle.

The gunfire caused major damage to the property with bullet holes found in a gate at the star’s home and in an RV parked in the driveway. One round penetrated a wall of the mansion, a law enforcement source said. Four of the rounds struck the house.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed people occupied the home during the shooting, but no injuries occurred in the incident.

The residence serves as home to Rihanna, her partner A$AP Rocky and their three children.

Rihanna has not issued any public statement regarding the attack.

