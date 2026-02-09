Seattle Seahawks Dominate New England Patriots to Win Super Bowl LX

The Seattle Seahawks showed off their defensive brilliance to claim their second Super Bowl title with a 29-13 win over the New England Patriots.

Jason Myers dominated the first three quarters of Super Bowl LX. The Seattle kicker nailed four straight field goals and built a 12-0 lead for the Seahawks. New England’s offense looked completely frozen during this stretch and punted eight straight times.

Seattle’s offensive spark came from Kenneth Walker III. He racked up 94 rushing yards before halftime, claiming the second-highest rushing total in Super Bowl history for an opening half. His back-to-back explosive runs of 29 and 30 yards in the second quarter created a crucial scoring chance.

Seattle’s defensive front hammered Drake Maye relentlessly. Byron Murphy and Derick Hall each grabbed two sacks, while rookie Rylie Mills bulldozed through for another. Devon Witherspoon’s blitzes wreaked havoc consistently. The cornerback logged one sack, three quarterback hits, and forced several rushed throws.

Myers drilled his fifth field goal in the fourth quarter to push Seattle’s lead to 22-7. This record-breaking performance helped Myers reach 206 total points for the season and become the NFL’s first player to break the 200-point barrier in a single season.

New England managed to score a touchdown, but Seattle linebacker Uchenna Nwosu slammed the door shut. After another Witherspoon pressure, Nwosu picked off a pass and ran it back 45 yards for a touchdown to seal the Seahawks’ victory and gain revenge over the Patriots over the defeat in Super Bowl XLIX.

THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS ARE SUPER BOWL LX CHAMPIONS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EuftZfN9lP — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

How Seattle’s Defense Dismantled New England

The Seahawks’ defensive coordinator Jahvid Eason crafted a game plan that centered on a relentless pressure package that exposed rookie quarterback Drake Maye’s inexperience. The team used an aggressive “amoeba” defense with constant pre-snap movements that made it impossible for Maye to spot blitz packages or coverage schemes.

“We wanted to create confusion,” explained veteran defensive tackle Leonard Williams in the post-game press conference. “Our front seven disguised everything until the last second, forcing Maye to make split-second decisions under duress.”

The calculated strategy worked as Seattle’s front four dominated their matchups without needing extra blitzers. The defensive line maintained disciplined gap integrity and shut down New England’s running game, which left the Patriots with only passing options.

Seattle’s cornerbacks disrupted the Patriots’ rhythm by playing press-man coverage on key downs. This eliminated the quick-release passes that had been Maye’s safety valve all season. Free safety Julian Love read Maye’s eyes perfectly and came close to several interceptions before Nwosu sealed the game with a pick-six.

The Seahawks’ defense dominated on third downs and held New England to just 2 conversions in 13 attempts.

To watch the highlights of Super Bowl LX, click here.

