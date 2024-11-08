Mississippi State University Records The Most 2024 MLB Draft Picks

Mississippi State University (MSU) recorded a total of eleven players picked at the 2024 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft. Among all other college teams, MSU therefore boasts the highest number of selected players. The event of twenty rounds marked a pivotal moment in the early careers of numerous promising young baseball stars. Many of which now have the opportunity to go pro. Notably, eight Mississippi State pitchers were drafted in total – a record high for the school. Each of these players have so far made great progress under the guidance of Mississippi State pitching coach, Justin Parker. Coach Parker has gained a reputation for producing skilled arms chosen in the MLB Draft.

Unique switch pitcher, Jurrangelo Cijntje

Jurrangelo Cijntje (pronounced Jur-rainge-uh-lo Sain-ja) was the #15 overall pick by the Seattle Mariners. Cijntje is ambidextrous – a switch pitcher – and his unique talent makes him one of the most promising drafts. He can throw 90 mph with both his left and right arms. Naturally a lefty, but he throws slightly better with his right, as with it he can reach between 97-98 mph. Notably, Cijntje also achieved a strong 8-2 record and 3.55 ERA in 15 starts across an impressive sophomore campaign last season.

As switch pitching involves training two arms, it’s double the work. He’s collaborated with coach Parker on how to get the most out of his talent. Mississippi State has trained numerous professional players in the past. It’s well-known for its excellent baseball program, so it seems Cijntje is in good hands. The decision however, on which arm to use largely comes down to Cijntje himself, and what he feels will have the biggest impact in the moment.

Cam Schuelke drafted by the Cleveland Guardians

Cam Schuelke is another interesting draft taken in the 19th round by the Cleveland Guardians. His unusual yet effective throwing technique involves the use of multiple arm angles. This earned him both the nickname “weird arm slot guy”, as well as a potential professional baseball career. Schuelke, a 6-foot, 205-pound reliever, plays well for the Bulldogs. He has so far achieved a “5-3 record, two saves and a 4.21 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 47 innings”. Additionally, Schuelke made 32 appearances in the 2024 season, which ranked him fourth in the Southeastern Conference.

Khal Stephen taken by the Toronto Blue Jays

Another notable player, Khal Stephen is a 6-foot-4 righty, weighing 225 pounds. He was the 59th pick in the MLB Draft’s second round by the Toronto Blue Jays. Stephen originally transferred to Mississippi State from Perdue. It wasn’t long before he won the title of the “Bulldog’s top starter”. One of Stephen’s most impressive performances for the Bulldogs took place one April game. He threw an impressive eight shutout innings. Stephen also pitched 96 innings in total, which is the most recorded in the Southeastern Conference last season. He also has a strong 8-3 record, 3.28 ERA, and 107 strikeouts compared to as little as 21 walks. Stephen has only played with the Bulldog’s for one season. Regardless, he has certainly managed to develop a reputation as an excellent pitcher with plenty of promise. View the complete list of the Bulldogs’ selected players in the 2024 MLB Draft here. All eleven of the MSU selected players show great promise. Cijntje, Schuelke and Stephen are just a few of the most exciting ones to watch out for in the upcoming 2025 season.

SEE ALSO: Donald Trump Becomes 47th U.S. President