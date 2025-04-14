Viral TikTok Recipes You Have to Try

TikTok videos have gone viral for all sorts of reasons, from dancing to lip-syncing. But food videos are also up there as some of the most watched content on the app. Over the years since its popularity skyrocketed and continues to grow, there are some standout recipes that have gone viral, simply because they’re so easy and almost anyone can make them. So, go through our list and give a few recipes a try, or find out how many you’ve already made by giving into the hype.

Baked Feta Pasta

This baked feta pasta recipe is a TikTok staple, having gone viral in 2021, yet the hashtag #fetapasta is still regularly tagged in new posts. Like many of the other recipes on this list, you’ll find it’s super easy – almost suspiciously so. But it broke the internet for just that reason, alongside the fact that it’s the perfect cheesy, tomato pasta dish for any day of the week. It’s both a meal for when you’re lazy or too busy and want something simple, but also an easy way to impress your friends. Just combine feta, cherry tomatoes, garlic and some seasoning to bake, then add in your cooked pasta and fresh basil to top it off.

@jess.billings Me once a week 😩 Full recipe: 1 block feta cheese 2 containers of cherry tomatoes 3 tbs olive oil 1 tbs minced garlic 1/2- 1 tbs italian seasoning Salt and pepper to tatse Red pepper to taste 3/4 box of pasta #dinnerideas #yummy #easydinner #recipe ♬ Her – The American Dawn

Tanghulu

This Chinese candied treat went viral last year for its simple ingredients, sugary sweetness and crunch. Strawberries, grapes, and mandarin slices are commonly used – skewered and then dunked in hot sugar to crystalize – but this recipe can work for mostly any fruit. Although it has its origin in China, Tanghulu is just as popular in South Korea and Japan. And now that it’s reached TikTok, it’s enjoyed by people all over the world!

@feedmi 🍡 Tanghulu—Chinese candied fruit with the most satisfying cronch! INGREDIENTS: 1 lb strawberry, grape, or other fruit 10 skewers 2 cup sugar 1 cup water The syrup can be tricky to get just right (it took me 4 attempts 🥲) so here are some of my tips: ⊹ pat the fruit dry before dipping ⊹ don’t stir the sugar & water syrup ⊹ don’t dip til syrup is amber (300F) #tanghulu #candiedfruit #snackideas #chinesefood #mukbang #easyrecipes ♬ Unwritten – Natasha Bedingfield

Pancake Cereal

Pancake cereal was a lockdown favorite for so many, and it’s still going strong a few years later. It’s mini pancakes in a bowl, crisp and buttery in every spoonful. You can enjoy some with maple syrup and butter, as you would a normal pancake, or with milk like cereal. Then again, they’re pretty tasty just as they are and can be eaten plain. The steps start out as simple as making your normal pancake batter, but then transferring that into a squeeze bottle or piping bag to then squeeze into mini pancakes on your hot pan. Follow the easy steps in the video below.

Dalgona Coffee

One of, if not the most famous TikTok drink is the Dalgona coffee. This South Korean coffee treat is one that went viral for its three incredibly common ingredients that most can find in their kitchen cupboards. Instant coffee, sugar and water. Yep, that’s all there is to it. You simply whip them all up, and add over hot or iced milk to get your coffee fix for the morning. There is, however, the part where you have to whisk the three ingredients together until you have the frothy, creamy texture all of TikTok was raving about. And that you can either get with an electric whisk or by hand – which would take significantly longer, but you’ll get there eventually!

Cucumber Salad

The cucumber salad turned viral after the TikTok Cucumber Guy posted a video of his mouth-watering recipe last year. You coat your sliced cucumbers in soy sauce, toasted sesame oil, sliced green onions and other sprinkles of flavor, then give it all a good shake. That last part might be the second best part of the process after getting to bite into your perfect healthy crunchy snack.

Brookie

A brookie is exactly what it sounds like – a cross between a brownie and a cookie. And how you make it is likely also just as you would expect. You make the doughs separately, and then combine them to bake together, just as you’ll see in the video below. Brookies are fudgy, delicious and definitely worth a photo afterwards. Throw in a few chocolate chips here and there before popping it into the oven, and you’re left with a sweet chocolate-y cookie heaven afterwards.

@iramsfoodstory Brown butter Brookies Recipe Ingredients: For the cookie layer: – 1/2 cups unsalted butter, melted and cooled – 1/2 cup light brown sugar – 1/3 cup granulated sugar – 1 large egg, room temp – 1 tbsp vanilla extract – 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled – 1/2 tsp baking soda – 1/2 tsp flaky sea salt – 1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips For the brownie layer: – 1 cup unsalted butter – 1/2 cup Dutch-processed cocoa powder – 1 tsp vanilla – 1/2 light brown sugar, spooned and leveled – 1 3/4 cup powdered sugar – 3/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips – 1/3 cup semi-sweet chocolate, chopped – 3 eggs, room temp – 1/2 cup all-purpose flour – Pinch of salt – 3 tbsp olive oil Method: 1. Preheat oven to 350 FF. Line an 8*8 inch pan with parchment paper. 2. Prepare the cookie layer: Mix flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside. Combine melted butter, brown and granulated sugar, egg, and vanilla. Whisk until smooth and fluffy for about 2-3 min. Add dry ingredients and chocolate chips. Mix until just combined. 3. Prepare the brownie layer: The browned butter mixture: Melt butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir every 10 seconds until foamy (6-8 minutes). Continue until milk solids turn golden brown and smell nutty. Transfer to a heatproof bowl. Add cocoa powder, oil, vanilla, and chopped chocolate; mix until smooth. In a separate bowl Whisk 3 eggs and light brown sugar for 5-6 minutes until dissolved. Add powdered sugar; mix 1-2 minutes until combined.Add cooled browned butter mixture; mix until smooth. Add flour and chocolate chips; mix until well combined. Note: Dissolving sugar in eggs ensures a crackly top. 4. Layer the cookie and brownie batters in the prepared pan. 5. Bake for 50-55 minutes or until the edges are golden and center is a little jiggly. They will set once they are completely cooled. 6. Let cool completely before cutting into brookies. Note: You can adjust the layering to your preference, either by layering the cookie dough on top of the brownie batter or vice versa, or by creating a marbled effect by swirling the two batters together. #brookies #cookies #brownies #fudgybrownies #chocolate #recipe #bakinglove ♬ original sound – iramsfoodstory

SEE ALSO: The Sailor Chic Trend: How To Create Nautical-Inspired Looks To Wear On Campus