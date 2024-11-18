Beyoncé To Perform at NFL Christmas Gameday Half-Time Show

Beyoncé will be starring in the NFL’s half-time show on Christmas Day, both she and Netflix have announced.

The 32-time GRAMMY Award winner will perform at the half-time show of the game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day in her hometown of Houston. The other highly-anticipated matchup also taking place in the NFL extravaganza that has become a staple of the American football calendar since 1989 is the Super Bowl LVII-winning Kansas City Chiefs up against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Beyoncé isn’t a stranger when it comes to performing at half-time shows having performed at Super Bowl in 2013 with the likes of Coldplay and in 2016 alongside Bruno Mars. It will be the first time she will be performing tracks from her latest album Cowboy Carter, which was first revealed in February’s Super Bowl.

Netflix disclosed the surprise with stating “your early Christmas wish has been granted as Beyoncé will perform during Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday.”

They also teased that Beyoncé is set to “bring along some special guests” who featured on her latest release.

While, on her social media, Beyoncé revealed the news in a clip showing her standing on top of a classic American vehicle with an American football thrown at her while singing American Requiem, the opening song of her latest album.

