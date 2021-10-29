With its rich history, diverse architecture and thriving cultural scene, Berlin is one of the most renowned cities in Europe and therefore the world. The city has a strong international community and world-renowned universities, making it a leading location within the arena of higher education. This is underlined by the fact that there have been 43 Nobel Laureates from Berlin.

Berlin is a top destination to consider if you want to study abroad. This article will shed some light on the city’s universities, its student life, higher education options and its other attractions – so you can decide whether you want to study abroad in Berlin.

Student hub

The German capital of Berlin is an extremely attractive option for students, especially international students. The vibrant city has something on offer for everyone. Culture and art admirers can find creativity flowing through every corner of the city. Party animals can head to the many pubs, bars and nightclubs dotted around the city. While nature enthusiasts can enjoy Berlin’s weather by exploring one of the city’s many parks. Berlin’s history is also a fascinating past to uncover and there are plenty of opportunities to do so around the city.

In addition to its countless recreational activities, Berlin is also known for its affordability as compared to other European countries. This makes it appealing to students who have limited or relatively volatile sources of income. According to a study by FairFx, Germany is the second cheapest country to study in. This can be attributed to the various offers available to students, such as free travel around the city and discounts at several retail and departmental stores, galleries and libraries. As compared to other European cities, Berlin’s living costs are exceptionally low while also offering a high quality of life.

The student population is also quite significant in the city which means it is easy to meet and socialise with students who study at other universities.

How many universities are there in Berlin?

The city has five major public universities and more than 20 private, professional and technical universities and colleges, offering a wide range of courses over numerous disciplines. There are also several international schools in Berlin. A major pull factor for opting for university education in Berlin is that there are no tuition fees. This means that, with the required grades, you can access the best schools to study in Berlin.

What is student life like in Berlin?

Student life in Germany is known to be vibrant, exciting and adventurous. This is especially true for Berlin which, as a popular study destination, is full of young students from different universities, cultures and countries. The international community of students in Berlin increases your chances of meeting people from your home country as well as learning about different cultures too!

Why is Berlin a great option for higher education?

If the multitude of high-quality universities and other colleges in Berlin are not enough, here are other reasons why you should consider Berlin for your further studies:

English is a prevalent language: Berlin is not a place where people only speak German. Since the city is a global hub, most universities teach courses in English.

High-quality education: Universities provide high-end teaching and offer internationally-renowned degrees which are a significant benefit if you are considering working in a different country.

You can choose from a diverse range of courses: The universities in Berlin offer a multitude of courses that are spread over numerous disciplines. This provides you with the flexibility to choose a course that fits your budget, vocation and schedule.

You get access to many scholarship programmes: Certain students have the opportunity to apply to German scholarships if they decide to study in the country. The German Academic Exchange Service (or DAAD) are examples of scholarship organisations that provide scholarships to international students.

Study gaps are not an issue: German universities have no issue with admitting students who are returning to their studies after a long time, unlike some countries such as India.

Great career options after graduation: Berlin is a hub for start-ups and international corporations. If you want to extend your stay in Berlin after the completion of your course, there are plenty of job opportunities in multiple fields.

