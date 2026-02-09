Bad Bunny Makes History at 2026 Super Bowl Half-time Show

Puerto Rican artist and now six-time Grammy Award winner Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl LX half-time show on Sunday in what was a heartfelt homage to his roots and a call for unity within the U.S.

The Latin Trap singer took to America’s biggest stage for a 14-minute set and made history as the first artist to perform a Super Bowl half-time show exclusively in Spanish. The show included guest performances from Lady Gaga, who sang a latin-inspired rendition of her song Die With A Smile, and Ricky Martin, who covered Bad Bunny’s hit Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii. Also spotlighted were celebrity cameos from Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Karol G and Jessica Alba, who appeared on the porch of the rapper’s iconic casita – a recurring stage feature modeled after a traditional Puerto Rican home.

The artist spoke just one line in English: “God bless America”, before naming countries across Central, South, and North America, as dancers followed carrying their flags in a powerful display of pride and togetherness. And yet, despite making no explicit political statements during the performance – something many had expected following his “ICE out” remark while accepting his history-making Grammy for Album of the Year a week earlier – the set still drew criticism. President Donald Trump, who was not in attendance, called out Bad Bunny’s performance as ‘absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!’. On his social media platform Truth Social, he dismissed it as “an affront to the Greatness of America”.

Benito Bowl

Dubbed the “Benito Bowl” by fans, the show marked the artist’s first U.S. performance since the release of his 2025 album Debí Tirar Más Fotos (I Should Have Taken More Photos), which critics called a ‘love letter’ to his homeland. He carried that spirit onto the stage at half-time of the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, transforming it into a series of Puerto Rican scenes, from sugarcane fields and dancers dressed as jíbaros in their signature pava straw hats, to a nail salon, a neighborhood bar, and boxing matches. Family was also a central theme, highlighted by a young couple who were married amid the crowd of dancers. After initially inviting Bad Bunny to their wedding, the couple instead received a Super Bowl invitation from the artist, and he sealed the moment by signing their marriage certificate.

This wasn’t Bad Bunny’s first time on the Super Bowl stage, as he previously appeared as a guest alongside Shakira during the 2020 half-time show. But it was his first time headlining, marking a full‑circle moment in his rise to global prominence.

To watch the full half-time show, click here.

