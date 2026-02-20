Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria Star Eric Dane Dies Aged 53

Actor Eric Dane, renowned for his roles on hit TV shows Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, has passed away at the age of 53 following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Dane announced he was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in April 2025. Since then, the Californian had been raising awareness and money for research on the disease, the most common form of motor neurone disease (MND).

A statement released by his family read: “With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS.

“He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received.”

Dane became a recognized figure for his role as Dr Mark Sloan, aka Dr McSteamy, on the ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy between 2006-2021. More recently, he starred as Cal Jacobs on the HBO teen drama Euphoria.

The American was born in San Francisco in 1972 and emerged within the acting scene in the 1990s with his debut appearance coming in the teen drama The Wonder Years in 1993.

Other prominent appearances came in teen sitcom Saved By The Bell and medical drama Gideon’s Crossing, while he also went on to make film appearances in the likes of comedy-drama Marley & Me, and action-adventure X-Men: The Last Stand.

Following his ALS diagnosis, Dane was a strong advocate for ALS awareness making screen appearances, talking at conferences, and featuring in magazines speaking about the disease. His work earned him the ALS Network’s Advocate of the Year award in 2025.

“This award is more than an honor – it’s a reflection of the incredible strength and courage I see in the ALS community every day,” Dane said. “Facing ALS myself, I know the challenges are real and relentless. But together, through advocacy, awareness, and action, we can move closer to a world without this disease.”

Dane was married to actress and model Rebecca Gayheart, and together they had two children.

Tributes

Tributes have flooded in for Dane following the news of his passing. Grey’s Anatomy co-star Kim Raver, posted: “During filming he’d get this twinkle in his eye and with a mischievous look, he would deliver with perfect comedic timing, a line of dialogue that would floor you.”

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson said: “I’m heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric. Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift.“

Ashton Kutcher, who worked with Dane in 2010’s Valentine’s Day, said: “Miss you, buddy. Let’s keep fighting the fight to solve ALS.”

