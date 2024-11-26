Broke & Boujee: The Best Black Friday Deals for High-Maintenance College Students

Black Friday is officially which means it is time for college students to get thrifty and try to find some of the best deals as it can be hard managing finances. There is no doubt that it is the best time to buy Christmas presents because it is around payday however, it is the best time to buy some new items for yourself.

As a college student, you can find some great deals from some of the biggest brands in the world including LuluLemon, Apple, Dyson, Saint Lauren and many more. So even broke college students can get their hands on some of the most luxurious items around.

Charlotte Tilbury – Flawless Complexion Trio

First on the list has to be the famous Charlotte Tilbury complexion set. Charlotte Tilbury is one of the leading brands for beauty products, so when it comes to travel-sized makeup and other beauty products, Charlotte Tilbury has you covered however, it isn’t the cheapest product in the market. Now that Black Friday is here, you can buy from Charlotte Tilbury for an affordable price. From $136 to $81.60 which is a fantastic deal for a college student.

In this complexion set, you have skin foundation, magic cream and setting spray. It is the ultimate beauty package for when you are travelling abroad. As you are limited to how much liquids you can take on a plane, you need to make sure you carefully pick the right products however, that is not the case with this beauty set. It is the perfect beauty for those boujee students who are always travelling.

Plane & Simple Six Piece Blursh Set By Made By Mitchell

Up next is another beauty product that is on sale and that is the Blursh Set from Made By Mitchell. This stunning set is a massively discounted product, from $97.50 to $39.00. Yes, you read that right, 60% off this fantastic set.

In this blush set, you have a total of 6 blushes available in multiple shades. It also has a powder finish formula which comes with it. They are a fantastic beauty product from one of the leading brands in the industry so if you are looking for a deal, head over to Beautybay.com for some great discounts on beauty products, including this set.

Black Opium From Yves Saint Laurent

We all know that perfume can be expensive which is why Yves Saint Lauren’s Black Opium offer is perfect. This offer is from $160.00 to $120.00 which is the perfect product for yourself. It is one of the most popular products in the industry for women and it is easy to understand why. It offers citrus and jasmine scent which offer a very sweet fragrance. When you buy this perfume, we can confirm that you will be smelling the best in the room.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

We all know that Dyson can be very expensive, especially when it comes to their vacuums however, they tend to have some great sales on their products. Now, as a student, we all know that we ain’t going to be shopping for a vacuum. Dyson also sells some fantastic hair dryers that we all have to get our hands on. The Dyson supersonic hair dryer is a great addition to a student dormitory.

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is still expensive, despite being reduced from $429.99 to $329.99 which is still expensive however, it is a great item for those boujee items who want to treat themselves.

Dyson Airwrap

Another beauty product by Dyson is the Airwarp. At full price, these are extortionate but catch Dyson during their Black Friday sale and you can save $100. Every penny counts when it comes to Black Friday so if you want a Dyson Airwrap, there is no better time to buy this fantastic product.

Curling wands can be damaging to your hair however, that is not the case with a Dyson Airwrap. Firstly, they reduce the time that is required for your hair to dry. The core reason for why they were manufactured was so it doesn’t damage your hair.

In my early days as a college student, I was always finding unique ways of how to curl my hair effectively and none seem to work as well as a curling wand. The issue with that was that they damaged my hair. Ever since I got a Dyson Airwrap, it was life-changing.

Oral-B Genius X Limited Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Amazon is always full of amazing deals, especially when it comes to their Black Friday sales. You can save hundreds, especially on Electric toothbrushes. Now, we know that Oral-B is one of the leading brands when it comes to looking after our teeth, however, they can be quite expensive. That is not the case with Amazon’s Black Friday sale as you can save $100 for this fantastic toothbrush. This is for the most boujee students out there who want to have the best products.

Summary

There are so many items that you take advantage of during the Black Friday period as a college student, that you need to make the most of this period. Amazon is one of the best places to shop when it comes to saving money and buying gifts for yourself. Whether you are buying a games console for your dorm or a cushion cover to add to your chair in your room. There are so many items that you can take advantage of so make sure you make the most of these Black Friday sales.

