College Visitors Face Shortage Of Nearby Accommodation, Report Reveals

Families planning college visits in 2026 take note: only one in four hotels labeled ‘near’ major U.S. universities are within two miles of campus, and many popular colleges offer only a single walkable option. Families planning college visits, move-ins, or graduation trips this year may need to book earlier than expected.

A recent study by Mews, analyzing thousands of online travel agent (OTA) listings, has revealed that fewer than one in four hotels near the nation’s top 100 universities are within walking distance of campus.

Mews’ study reveals a significant shortage of nearby accommodation at some of the U.S.’s most-visited colleges and universities, highlighting areas where visitors attending open days, graduations, or sports events must travel farther and plan to secure suitable accommodation.

Key Findings

Only 24% of hotels near major U.S. universities are within 2 miles of campus.

Just 48% of total accommodation options near colleges and campuses are hotels rated three stars or higher.

The University of Hawaii leads the nation in proximity, with 91% of nearby hotels within a 2-mile radius.

The University of Massachusetts Amherst, Stony Brook University, the University of Connecticut, and the University of Oklahoma each have only one hotel within a 2-mile radius.

The University of Chicago ranks among the least served large campuses, with only three hotels (0.8%) within a 2-mile radius.

Across all universities, 91% of nearby hotels list parking as available. However, Boston, Cambridge, and New York City have the fewest available hotel parking spaces.

Where It’s Hardest To Find A Room Nearby

Families visiting schools in smaller or suburban college towns may face the biggest challenge. The University of Massachusetts Amherst, Stony Brook University, the University of Connecticut, and the University of Oklahoma – all serving tens of thousands of students – each have just one hotel rated three stars or more nearby.

Even some city campuses show similar patterns. The University of Chicago, for instance, has more than 360 hotels, yet only three hotels rated three stars or more are within two miles of campus.

This means that for many visits, parents and students may need to arrange transportation or stay several miles away, particularly during popular periods such as orientation, graduation, or homecoming weekends.

The analysis shows that proximity can’t be taken for granted, even when visiting some of the most well-known higher education institutions and major cities. Families planning a visit should check not just price and reviews, but also travel time to campus.

In some areas, there may be only one or two convenient hotels available, which can fill up quickly on popular event days or when other events are taking place nearby.

Where You’re Most Likely To Stay Close By

At the other end of the spectrum, Hawaii’s Mānoa campus ranked highest overall, with 134 of 147 three-star or higher hotels located within two miles of campus buildings and landmarks. Vanderbilt University in Nashville also performed strongly, as did several urban institutions with integrated campus layouts such as MIT and Drexel University.

These universities benefit from established city infrastructure, allowing visitors to find affordable hotels, public transport, and amenities all within walking distance. However, while universities and colleges in built-up areas and cities benefit from more accommodation options, they often have limited parking, which can be essential for those travelling from out of town or out of state.

Plan Ahead For Key Campus Events

The shortage of nearby accommodation means families visiting for key university events, from open days to graduations, may need to book months in advance to secure affordable rates.

Ten of the universities and colleges researched were found to have fewer than 20 three-star or higher hotels in the ‘vicinity’ of the college campus buildings or landmarks, meaning that on busy event days – such as graduation or sporting events – local hotels could quickly become a premium commodity.

Even where more distant hotels are available, parking and public transport can vary widely between cities. Mews’ study found that while 91% of all hotels near universities list parking, options in dense city centres can be limited. Figures showed that on average, less than 70% of hotels in Boston or Cambridge – serving the likes of MIT and Harvard University – have parking availability.

For parents making multiple campus visits or planning graduation travel, booking early and looking at alternative locations is advisable. A hotel a few miles farther away may not just be more affordable – it may be the only option if booked too late.

Additionally, booking late or with little notice risks not securing a hotel with required parking, forcing guests to use public lots or rely on public transportation during their stay.

With over 1.3 million first-year applications submitted annually – leading to millions of campus visits – as well as additional visits from friends, family, alums, and event attendees throughout the academic year, the higher education sector represents a currently underserved market.

To view the complete study, click here.

