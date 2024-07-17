Which Big Tech Companies Have the Toughest Interview Process?

Few industries offer more benefits, greater perks, higher compensation, and better job

security than Big Tech.

But landing a job in tech is notoriously difficult. Those lucky enough to secure an interview

face complex technical questions, and acceptance rates are lower than those of the most

selective Ivy League schools.

But how do Big Tech companies compare in the eyes of interviewees? Does Google hold

easier job interviews than Apple?

Resume.io analyzed over 100,000 interview reviews across 14 tech giants to shed light on

the differences.

Methodology Behind Study

This study explores the quality of the interview experience and interview difficulty at some of

the largest technology companies. They focused on 13 Tech Giants: Alphabet, Amazon,

Apple, Meta, Microsoft, IBM, Tesla, Oracle, Netflix, Nvidia, Salesforce, Adobe, Intel and

Uber.

They analyzed the Glassdoor “interviews” page for each Tech Giant, focusing on 2024

interview reviews from United States applicants.

They recorded:

The Interview “Difficulty” Ratings = Easy, Average or Difficult

The Interview “Experience” ratings = Negative, Neutral or Positive

In order to calculate the Tech Giants where U.S. interviewees had the hardest/easiest and

best/worst experiences in 2024, they converted the ratings to a scoring system and calculated

an average out of 5 for both metrics.

We repeated this process for all roles with at least 10 reviews for each Tech Giant to

calculate the hardest/easiest and best/worst role to interview for at each company. This

includes data across all years and applicants worldwide.

Findings

This data analysis was conducted in April 2024.

