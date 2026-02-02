What Were the Biggest Moments From the 2026 Grammys?

The 2026 Grammy Awards made history when Bad Bunny’s Spanish-language album captured Album of the Year – a groundbreaking first. The show’s opening set a remarkable tone as seven different artists claimed the first seven televised awards.

The night belonged to several outstanding performers. Kendrick Lamar dominated the ceremony by adding five more Grammys to his collection. His “Luther (feat. SZA)” won Record of the Year, pushing his lifetime total to 27 awards and making him the most successful rapper in Grammy history. Eight-year-old Aura V wrote her name in the record books by becoming the youngest solo Grammy winner after taking home the Best Children’s Music Album award. Bad Bunny’s triumphant night continued as he secured the Best Música Urbana Album award, solidifying his place among 2026’s top Grammy recipients.

Grammys Celebrate Bold Performances and Emotional Wins

The 68th Grammy Awards dazzled audiences with amazing performances at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Lady Gaga stole the show with “Abracadabra” as she played two keyboards in a prog-rock style arrangement. Sabrina Carpenter turned the stage into an airport and performed “Manchild” with luggage carts and dancers moving in sync.

After four years away from the Grammy stage, Justin Bieber came back raw and real. He performed “Yukon” with just a guitar and loop pedal, no shirt, no shoes. This simple approach stood in stark contrast to Tyler, the Creator’s show, which mixed songs from his albums with dramatic visuals.

The night’s emotional core came from touching acceptance speeches. Jelly Roll’s faith-filled words touched hearts as he accepted Best Contemporary Country Album for “Beautifully Broken.” His story from prison to music stardom moved everyone.

“There was a moment in my life that all I had was a Bible this big, and a radio the same size, and a six-by-eight-foot cell,” he shared. “I believe that those two things could change my life”.

Lola Young’s genuine surprise lit up the room when she won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Messy.” This win meant even more given her recent break to focus on mental health. Her performance earlier had already brought the audience to their feet.

The show paid tribute to lost artists beautifully. Post Malone led an all-star band through Ozzy Osbourne’s “War Pigs”. Ms. Lauryn Hill made her first Grammy appearance since 1999, honoring D’Angelo and Roberta Flack.

Artists Use the Stage to Make Political Statements

The awards became a platform for political protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Celebrities like Justin and Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, and Joni Mitchell showed their support by wearing black-and-white “ICE OUT” pins.

Bad Bunny’s acceptance speech for Best Música Urbana Album delivered the night’s most powerful message. “Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say ICE out,” he declared to a standing ovation. “We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens; we are humans, and we are Americans”.

Billie Eilish’s Song of the Year acceptance speech for “Wildflower” resonated strongly with the audience. “No one is illegal on stolen land,” she declared before making a statement against ICE that the broadcast partially censored.

Best New Artist winner Olivia Dean celebrated her family’s immigrant heritage proudly. “I’m up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant. I’m a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated”.

The protest gained momentum as other winners voiced their support. Kehlani concluded her R&B Performance award speech with “F*** ICE”. Shaboozey’s Country Duo/Group Performance Grammy acceptance highlighted immigration’s impact: “Immigrants built this country, literally”.

These coordinated statements emerged as ICE detention numbers climbed to nearly 70,000 people by early January 2026, marking the highest level in recorded history.

Unexpected Moments That Sparked Reactions

The awards also turned into a night of memorable mishaps that spread across social media. Several awkward on-air moments at the 68th Annual Awards in Los Angeles fascinated both live and television audiences.

The most memorable part of the whole ordeal started at the time Cher, at 79, created confusion during the Record of the Year presentation. She tried to exit the stage before announcing nominees, which made host Trevor Noah call her back. The situation became more interesting as Cher announced “Luther Gandross” instead of the actual winners Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s song “Luther”. Lamar handled the situation with grace in his acceptance speech by saying “This is what music is about. Luther Vandross”.

Joni Mitchell’s moment proved just as memorable during the Premiere Ceremony. The 82-year-old legend asked “Who won?” while presenting Best Historical Album, only to discover she had won it herself.

The show’s unexpected moments continued backstage. Zara Larsson showed her relaxed attitude in an awkward interview about a prepared acceptance speech. She simply responded, “I’m chilling because Lady Gaga took it, so I didn’t have to make the speech”.

Many more small surprises popped up throughout the ceremony. Darren Criss struggled with FKA twigs’ album title EUSEXUA pronunciation during the pre-show. These spontaneous moments became everything in the show that people talked about extensively.

