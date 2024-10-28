Which Colleges and Universities Did Your Favourite Celebrities Go To?

Celebrities – and many of them, share the backstory of dropping out of high school to pursue their entertainment careers. There are some however, who do not, or perhaps they got their call to fame a bit later in life. Of the celebrities who do finish high school, there are fewer still who decide to take the step further and pursue a degree. In this article, we go through a list of some of your favourite celebrities, and the colleges and universities they attended. Take a look at how the choices they made played a role, big or small, in shaping their lives today.

Celebrities Who Pursued Further Education

Emma Watson – Brown University

The British actress and activist first auditioned for her role as Hermione Granger in the ‘Harry Potter’ film series at age 9. For the ten years that followed, as the films carried on, her life was all before a camera. After finishing secondary school, she took a gap year off to shoot the final two films. Fans initially questioned whether she would continue her education. Watson was quick to assert the importance she felt in doing so. She enrolled at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island in 2009, and graduated in the class of 2014 with a degree in English Literature.

Lady Gaga – New York University (NYU)

Thirteen-time Grammy award-winner Lady Gaga was known only as Stefani Germanotta and 17 years old when she was accepted to the Collaborative Arts Project 21 at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. She studied music, but in her sophomore year decided to drop out and focus on her music career. She left despite the disapproval of her parents. They gave her one year to be signed a record deal or she would go back to school. Within a year, she managed to get a deal and the rest is history.

John Legend – University of Pennsylvania

The multi-talented American singer was very popular in high school, as the student-body president and prom king. He graduated early at 16 and turned down offers from Harvard University, Georgetown University, and Morehouse College. He decided eventually on the Ivy League school, University of Pennsylvania. Here, Legend became president and music director of the college a cappella group ‘Counterparts’ that specialized in pop and jazz. In 1999, he graduated with a degree in English and an emphasis on African American literature and culture.

Anne Hathaway – Vassar College and NYU

Oscar-winning actress, Anne Hathaway debuted on the big screen as Princess Mia in ‘The Princess Diaries’ (2001). Prior to this and just after finishing high school, Hathaway attended Vassar College in New York, majoring in English and minoring in women’s studies. After some semesters there, she transferred to NYU’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study. In pursuit of her acting career however, she decided against completing her degree.

Meryl Streep – Vassar College and Yale University

Academy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Meryl Streep initially started out singing opera, taking lessons as a teen. It was only until she acted in the play ‘Miss Julie’ during her time at Vassar College in New York that she considered a serious acting career. In 1971, she graduated with a degree in drama and costume design. She went on to earn a Master of Fine Arts degree at Yale University, graduating in 1975. Streep made her Broadway debut that same year.

Denzel Washington – Fordham University

Denzel Washington is considered by many to be one of his generation’s best actors. He is also a producer and director of several films. Washington made his screen acting debut soon after graduating from Fordham University in 1977. He left with a BA in drama and journalism. As a proud alumnus, the American Actor gifted the university $2 million in 2001 to establish the Denzel Washington Endowed Chair in Theatre. He gifted an additional $250,000 to establish a scholarship for theatre students.

Matthew McConaughey – University of Texas at Austin

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey had initial plans to go to law school, following the same path as his family. But in his sophomore year of college, he had a change of heart, deciding to turn his course direction to film school. He attended the University of Texas at Austin from 1989 through to 1993, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Radio-Television-Film. Coincidentally – or not – McConaughey’s first lead role in a film was in ‘A Time to Kill’ (1996), where he played Jake Brigance, a lawyer.

Final Thoughts

Having the choice to go to college and get a degree is a privilege in itself. But if given that choice, it’s all yours to make. As is evident in the lives of all the celebrities we’ve looked at, the making of such choices are pivotal points in career paths. And who’s to say in the years to come, long or soon after you’re all done with college, you won’t be the next big name to add to our list?

