The Most Anticipated Films of 2026

We’re now only half way through January and while the year is still young, movie fans have plenty to look forward to. From action-packed blockbusters to intriguing indie projects, 2026 promises a diverse range of films. Here are 10 of the most anticipated – some that have been years in the making, and others that are already generating early buzz.

1. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (January 14)

Following immediately after the events of 2025’s 28 Years Later, Ralph Fiennes reprises his role as Dr. Kelson in the fourth installment of the 28 Days Later post-apocalyptic horror film series. Alfie Williams returns as the young protagonist Spike, alongside Sinners actor Jack O’Connell as the charismatic cannibalistic cult leader Jimmy Crystal. Much like its predecessor, the film has been met with positive reviews from critics, with some calling it the best installment in the series to date.

2. Wuthering Heights (February 13)

With a release date just in time for Valentine’s Day, this new adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel revisits one of literature’s most passionate and tragic love stories. Directed by Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell, the trailer has divided fans with its “aggressively provocative” approach. Nevertheless, with Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi on screen as Catherine and Heathcliff, the film is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the month.

3. GOAT (February 13)

A new Sony Pictures animated film, perfect for a family movie night, GOAT follows the story of a small goat named Will (voiced by Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin), who hopes to revolutionise the high-intensity, full-contact sport of roarball. Will is given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the pros, and despite ridicule from his teammates, he is determined to prove that “small can ball” in this Stephen Curry–co-produced release.

4. The Drama (April 3)

This rom-com drama features Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as a happily engaged couple, who are put to the test the week of their wedding when an unexpected revelation upsets all their plans. Viewers can be sure to expect a lot of the title subject in this independent movie from A24 directed by Kristogger Borgli.

5. Michael (April 24)

After a delayed release due to legal roadblocks regarding the script that initially included the depiction of child abuse allegations, Michael Jackson’s biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua is slated for release in theaters this April. Starring Jackon’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role, the film will follow the King of Pop’s rise from his early days in the Jackson 5 to becoming one of the biggest entertainers in the world.

6. The Devil Wears Prada 2 (May 1)

Twenty years after the release of the original, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway return to their iconic roles as Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2, one of the most anticipated sequels of the decade. The Smashing Machine actress Emily Blunt also returns as Emily Charlton, Miranda’s former assistant now turned rival executive, who competes for advertising revenue amid declining print media. The story will center on Miranda’s struggle to maintain relevance, as digital media shifts power and she potentially nears retirement.

7. Disclosure Day (June 12)

Emily Blunt also features in the latest Steven Spielberg film Disclosure Day, alongside Colin Firth, Wyatt Russell and Josh O’Connor. As Spielberg’s first return to science fiction since 2018’s Ready Player One, fans are eager to see how the thriller unfolds after an intentionally vague teaser previewed the cast’s encounter with extraterrestrial life.

8. The Odyssey (July 17)

Perhaps one of the most awaited on this list for its star-studded cast alone, The Odyssey directed by Christopher Nolan will be the latest adaptation of the ancient Greek epic poem of the same name by Homer. Matt Damon takes on the role of Odysseus, with an ensemble cast featuring Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong’o, among others. With Nolan at the helm and such a star-studded lineup, the film has been generating massive excitement long before its release.

9. Avengers: Doomsday (December 18)

Set to reach theatres by the end of the year, Avengers: Doomsday is expected to mark the MCU’s renewed effort to recapture its past glory, with the Russo brothers returning to direct. The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will bring together an enormous ensemble of heroes, including returning Avengers, the Fantastic Four and the original X-Men, to face off against Doctor Doom, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. Disney’s steady stream of teaser trailers and character teases has only heightened excitement, making Doomsday a must‑see event for MCU fans.

10. Dune: Part Three (December 18)

Picking up after Dune: Part Two (2024), the franchise’s third chapter brings Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya back to the screen in what promises to be another visually stunning installment. Adapted from Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction series, the story continues to explore Paul Atreides’ rise and the fate of his family amid the epic conflicts of Dune.

