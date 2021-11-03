Study abroad in Singapore

Singapore is unlike anywhere else on Earth, so no wonder so many students want to study abroad there. An island state, it boasts world-class universities and has a strong reputation for educational excellence, meaning that top, global institutions have campuses in the city. Below are some more reasons to study in this vibrant and unique location.

Cultural intersection

As a study abroad destination, Singapore enables you to experience many different cultures. There are several cultural enclaves within Singapore where you can explore authentic Chinese, Indian, Arab and Malaysian neighborhoods but easily navigate your way around all the country. Since just about everyone speaks English, it is incredibly easy to get around and settle into the country while still having so many diverse cultures all around.

Location, location, location

Most students who want to do a lot of traveling to different countries think of going to Europe, but Singapore is a great hub for traveling too. Singapore is in Southeast Asia, which is also home to Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and Cambodia. You can easily travel by train, plane or boat and hop over to any of these surrounding countries.

Education, education, education

Singapore is quite often referred to as the “The Little Red Dot” because it’s usually covered by pin-drops on most digital maps. However, its small size is made up for by its many strong academics. Many of Asia’s universities are considered superstars in global higher education rankings and Singapore is uniquely positioning itself for educational excellence.

The future is here

While other countries dream of building an ultra-modern city, Singapore is currently doing it. With the signature boat-shaped Marina Bay Sands complex dominating the marina bay area, this building alone has put its definitive stamp on the Singapore modern skyline. Study abroad in the city center where old-world and new-world come together in Southeast Asia.

Language lessons

Singapore is often confused for a Chinese-speaking destination but you will quickly find that almost everyone speaks at least two languages and prefers to communicate in English. In fact, English is the official educational language, so classroom instruction is in English. This allows for an easier transition into a new environment both in and outside of the classroom and an incredibly rich opportunity to learn about many cultures through day-to-day interactions.

Amazing food

Yes, you’ll be here to study, but if food is your passion, then there are few better places for a foodie than Singapore. Locals eat at least two out of three meals each day outside of their homes as there are food courts, restaurants and almost every type of cuisine available around the clock. With an extraordinary breadth and depth of local and international cuisine, your studies will be perfectly balanced with incredible food.

Cost of living

One of the most common misconceptions about Singapore is that it is outrageously expensive. Unless you are planning to buy a house or a car, you can actually live in the city very inexpensively. Don’t like cooking? Well, let someone else do the cooking for you at the local hawker stands or small local restaurants for under $5 a meal.

Safety

Not allowing chewing gum keeps Singapore safe. Besides avoiding premeditated gum-in-hair attacks, Singapore’s strictly enforced laws have a direct correlation to low crime rates. While sometimes it might seem that Singapore is uptight with its strict laws, the benefit is that it is the second safest city in the world behind Tokyo according to The Economist’s 2015 Safe Cities Index. Streets, trains and buses are exceptionally secure and allow travelers and international students alike a real sense of safety and the ability to relax and enjoy their environment.

Getting around

Not only is the public transportation inexpensive, it is incredibly easy to use. The signs are written in English and all of the stops on the trains and buses are announced in English. You can get anywhere in the city on the trains and buses without worrying about getting lost because the friendly locals are always willing to help! The public transportation is extraordinarily clean, so you can take a seat and relax while zipping around the city.

