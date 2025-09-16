Sabrina Carpenter and Justin Bieber Among Coachella 2026 Headliners

Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G have been tapped as Coachella headliners for 2026.

Carpenter will headline on both Fridays of the two-weekend event, returning to Coachella two years after premiering her worldwide hit Espresso at the event in 2024. Canadian star Justin Bieber will headline the Saturdays, marking his first major concert since his cancelled Justice World Tour in 2022. Karol G will take the Empire Polo Club stage on both Sundays to close out the festival.

The three stars each seem to be in their artistic primes. Carpenter’s latest album Man’s Best Friend, released in August, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 earlier this month – her second consecutive chart-topper following 2024’s Short n’ Sweet. Bieber’s surprise return with Swag marked a bold comeback for the Peaches singer, whose previous release, Justice, came out in 2021. The album soared to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in July, and he followed it up with another surprise release, Swag II, on September 5. Meanwhile, Colombian singer Karol G made history as the first Latina to be named Woman of the Year at Billboard’s annual Women in Music ceremony.

Also on the star-studded line-up are Teddy Swims, Katseye, rock band The Strokes, Addison Rae and UK artists Central Cee, Disclosure, Lambrini Girls and FKA Twigs.

Coachella has been an annual music festival in the Indio-California desert since 2002. With a typical crowd of around 250,000, the festival attracts thousands from across the U.S. and around the world, eager to experience one of the most high-profile music events of the year. It’s renowned not only for its star-studded performances but also for its celebrity-filled audience.

Tickets have not yet gone on sale, but fans can register for passes in advance.

