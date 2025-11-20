The Princeton Review Reports Its 2025 Campus Mental Health Survey Findings

Results from The Princeton Review®’s second annual Campus Mental Health Survey—a project the education services company conducts in partnership with the Ruderman Family Foundation—reveal double-digit national gains in campus counseling, wellness, and student-support programs, with 61% of colleges now offering formal support programs for students returning from mental-health leave, up 18% from last year.

The findings, drawn from surveys in 2024–2025 of administrators at 540 institutions (more than double last year’s participation) and more than 31,000 students across 300 colleges, show broad-based progress in campus support for student mental health and well-being.

© The Princeton Review

Additional findings of the 2024–2025 survey reveal:

76% of colleges have accredited or standards-aligned counseling centers — Up 15% from 61% in 2023–2024.

64% of colleges now operate fully staffed counseling centers year-round — Up 8% from 56% in 2023–2024.

93% of colleges integrate mental health and wellness into residential life — Up 14% from 79% in 2023–2024.

‘Measurable Progress’

“We are proud to see measurable progress in how colleges are responding to the mental health needs of students,” said Jay Ruderman, President of the Ruderman Family Foundation. “This initiative is a natural extension of our work to expand access to mental health support and inclusion within higher education. Partnering with The Princeton Review allows us to highlight institutions leading the way and ensure that mental health remains a visible and lasting priority on every campus.”

Princeton Review’s Editor-in-Chief, Rob Franek, said: “We are honored to partner with the Ruderman Family Foundation on this vitally important project. The Foundation has a compelling record of advancing mental health programs and services to help people of all kinds facing adversity. We are especially appreciative for the Foundation’s commitment to advancing mental health and wellbeing services for college students.

“With our history of helping millions of students apply to and gain admission to colleges each year, we are keenly aware of the struggles many students face in college, from high stress and anxiety issues to social and academic challenges. We hope our project can increase the services for students in need and raise awareness and support for the colleges and health professionals so dedicated to these programs.”

