Empowering Women in Healthcare: The Rise of Female Leadership in Nursing and Beyond

Healthcare has long relied on women, as nurses, carers, doctors, and more, but there has been a historical imbalance when it comes to leadership positions. Today, that balance is shifting as more women rise into influential roles across nursing, healthcare administration, and public health policy.

Women Leading in Nursing

Nursing is a field dominated by women; about 87% of nurses are women, but there has been a historical sense that healthcare is run by men, but delivered by women. To what extent this is true today is up for debate, but times are definitely changing. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, just over half of all medical students in America are women, a historical shift given that women weren’t even allowed to study medicine until 1848.

This shift in representation is beginning to ripple into leadership, where women are increasingly stepping into senior nursing roles like chief nursing officers, directors of patient care, and heads of nursing education. These positions carry big influence, shaping policies that impact patient safety, workforce development, and the future of healthcare delivery.

But this shift goes far beyond nursing, with more women entering executive-level roles in hospital administration and research, challenging the old divide between those who “deliver” and those who “direct.” The growing visibility of female leaders not only disrupts outdated stereotypes but also inspires the next generation of women to pursue leadership pathways in healthcare.

Expanding Influence in Healthcare Administration

Administration may not be everybody’s goal, but for many women, it represents a relatively new opportunity to lead and shape decisions. A 2021 study found that around 27% of hospital CEO’s in America are women; in fact, women are underrepresented in top positions across the board, with the notable exceptions of chief human resources officers (73% female) and chief nursing officers (91% female).

To understand why it is important to better represent women in these jobs, it’s important to know what influence the roles come with. A hospital CEO holds the power to set organizational priorities, allocate budgets, and shape the culture of the institution. These decisions directly affect everything from patient care quality to staff wellbeing and the adoption of new technologies. Similarly, executives in finance, operations, and strategy play critical roles in determining how accessible and equitable healthcare is within a community.

Without women’s voices in these areas, the policies and practices guiding hospitals may lack the perspective of those who actually make up the majority of the healthcare workforce.

Growing The Next Generation

Healthcare is a field that is set to grow by 2 million jobs before 2031; those jobs will be on the front line, in policy, leadership, and so much more. While many women already make up the backbone of the healthcare workforce, we need to continue making sure that they have access to education, mentorship, and leadership opportunities. This access to the ‘right ingredients’ will determine how effectively the system can meet future challenges. Universities that prioritize leadership development for women in healthcare, like Texas Woman’s University, are playing a crucial role in shaping the next generation of healthcare leaders.

But it goes beyond the education system; women need to feel respected in such a massive system that can feel daunting. Mentors make a huge difference, as do role models to provide good examples of all that is possible.

Women Shaping Public Health and Policy

Instead of getting into the (rather dry) ins and outs of health policy decision-making, let’s look at some great examples of women making a difference in health:

Alaa Murabit

Dr. Murabit has an incredible backstory and equally impressive resume. Growing up in Canada until her Libyan family decided to return home, she pursued medicine in Gaddafi’s Libya and worked as a doctor during the civil war. During this time, she founded The Voice of Libyan Women (VLW) to advocate for women’s rights. Dr. Murabit has since worked on UN Security Council resolutions, has an incredible TED talk, and has mobilized millions of dollars for those in need.

Joneigh Khaldun

The current president of the Public Health Accreditation Board in the USA is a woman who has shaped change across the country. In an interesting interview, Dr. Khaldun talks about how much of the work done by health departments goes unseen, from food standards to clean swimming pools and outbreak containment measures. It’s the hundreds of small preventative measures that keep disease down and take the burden away from hospitals. As you can imagine, coordinating all these moving parts is no mean feat, but it’s women like Dr. Khaldun who make it possible.

Leana Wen

This American doctor/professor/writer is bringing health to the forefront, with columns in the Washington Post. A former Baltimore Health Commissioner, she has championed issues such as opioid addiction, reproductive health, and pandemic response. By combining clinical expertise with clear public communication, Dr. Wen has helped make complex health policies understandable to the public and pushed for reforms that keep communities healthier and more informed.

Pascale Allotey

The current director of the World Health Organisation’s Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research programme. She is a global voice for equity in healthcare, focusing on reproductive rights, gender, and community health. Her leadership ensures that policies and research address not only medical outcomes but also social justice and human dignity.

The Future of Women In Healthcare

The rise of women in healthcare leadership is transforming the industry, from nursing to administration and public health policy. Visionaries like Alaa Murabit, Joneigh Khaldun, Leana Wen, and Pascale Allotey exemplify how women’s voices drive equity, innovation, and compassion in healthcare.

By improving education, opening up opportunities for mentorship, and inspiring through leadership, we empower the next generation to lead with purpose. As women continue to shape policies, advocate for change, and inspire communities, they ensure healthcare systems are more inclusive, responsive, and resilient. The future of healthcare is bright, and women are at its forefront, leading with strength and vision.

SEE ALSO: Life After College: Setting Goals And Aspirations Beyond Your Master’s