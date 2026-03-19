Between lectures, study sessions and social events, for many students, finding the time and energy for even a part-time job doesn’t sound all that realistic. Fortunately, passive income streams are a thing. Although they typically start out slow and aren’t likely to match a part-time gig’s paycheck straight away, with just a little initial dedication and patience, you could soon be earning a bit of extra cash without the hassle of putting in as much time and effort. Not only is this an effective way to build your personal brand while learning to manage your own income, but who knows—you may even discover a new creative passion along the way.

We list 5 of the best passive income streams for busy students. The side hustles anyone can take advantage of.

Open a Print-On-Demand Shop

If you’ve got a knack for arts and crafts or graphic design, there are ways online to sell your creativity and turn that passion hobby into cash. By setting up a print-on-demand shop via platforms like Etsy, Redbubble or Printify, all that’s needed on your end is your uploaded art, a bit of SEO and maybe a promotional post on your Instagram story to drive traffic to your store. Your art can be sold on anything from posters and stickers to t-shirts and tote bags, all printed, packaged and delivered by the online store platform of your choice.

Sell Your Photos on Stock Image Sites

You don’t have to be a professional photographer with the latest camera to sell stock photos on stock photography websites. Maybe you’ve got a good eye for those perfect shots and your phone does the job just fine, or maybe you do have that fancy camera. Either way, the best shots in your camera roll are very much sellable, as success on stock photography websites depends on high-quality, unique images rather than professional equipment. So upload your very best to reliable sites such as Shutterstock, Adobe Stock or Alamy, and steer clear of anything blurry or pixelated.

Start a Blog

Blogging may take a bit more effort than other income streams on this list, but it’s a top choice for the writers out there. Those who love the creative outlet even with all the draining college essays they have due by the end of the week. Blogs work best when they’re centered on something you’re truly passionate about, whether that’s travelling, baking, reading or gaming. Once you know your niche, why not share it with the world? Although the quality of your content is your strongest suit, it’s through ads, affiliate marketing, and paid memberships that you can start making money.

Take Online Surveys

This is one of the easiest ways to earn pocket money every now and then, or simply whenever you’ve got a few minutes to fill out a questionnaire. By signing up to reliable services like Google Opinion Rewards or SwagBucks, you’re paid for your opinion, often in the form of vouchers or direct PayPal transfers. Most surveys are short with small pay-outs, however, after some digging, you’ll find that longer surveys pay a lot more. It is worth noting that there are unreliable third-party surveys out there that aren’t as safe as the more legitimate survey sites. So, be sure to do your thorough research before signing up anywhere.

Create an Online Course

Making your own online course is another means of passive income that takes a bit more effort, as it’s geared towards more long-term returns. But on the plus side, you only have to create the course once and sell it, never having to create new content again unless you’re looking to make another. So if you have expertise in a specific subject area, from maths or social media management to pottery or crocheting, putting together a successful online course not only could benefit your bank account, but could also help teach others valuable information. On platforms like Udemy or Skillshare, you earn monthly royalties based on how many minutes your classes are watched, along with the number of students you refer.

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