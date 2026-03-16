Oscars 2026: Highlights and Winners List

The 98th Academy Awards celebrated the pinnacle of cinematic achievement, showcasing the talents of filmmakers, actors, and artists from around the globe. The atmosphere at this year’s ceremony was electric, with stars gracing the red carpet in stunning attire. The event not only honored the best in film but also served as a platform for important social messages. As the audience settled in, the anticipation grew for the announcement of the winners in various categories.

Key Moments

One of the standout moments of the evening was the heartfelt acceptance speech by Michael B. Jordan, who won the award for Best Actor for his role in Sinners. His victory was one of the night’s biggest talking points, as Timothée Chalamet had previously been widely favoured to win the category but lost momentum in the final stretch after a firestorm online over remarks he made about the performing arts, saying he did not want to work in ballet or opera because they were things people try to “keep alive even though no one cares about this anymore.” Jordan’s win ultimately marked a dramatic shift in the race. His words resonated with many as he acknowledged the contributions of those who paved the way for him in the industry, and the audience erupted in applause, highlighting the significance of representation in Hollywood.

Another highlight was the historic win for Autumn Durald, who became the first woman to receive the Oscar for Best Cinematography for her work in Sinners. This achievement was celebrated as a significant step forward for gender equality in the film industry.

Awards and Winners

This year’s Oscars saw fierce competition across various categories, with several films emerging as frontrunners. One Battle After Another won out with six total wins, while Sinners followed with 4. The following sections detail the major awards and their respective winners.

Best Picture

Winner: One Battle After Another

Other nominees included:

Bugonia

Frankenstein

F1

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Director

Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Nominees for Best Director included:

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Best Actor

Winner: Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Other nominees were:

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Best Actress

Winner: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Nominees included:

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Other nominees were:

Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Delroy Lindo (Sinners)

Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Amy Madigan – Weapons

Nominees included:

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Best Cinematography

Winner: Autumn Durald – Sinners

Nominees included:

Dan Laustsen (Frankenstein)

Darius Khondji (Marty Supreme)

Michael Bauman (One Battle After Another)

Adolpho Veloso (Train Dreams)

Best Film Editing

Winner: Andy Jurgensen – One Battle After Another

Other nominees were:

Stephen Mirrione (F1)

Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Olivier Bugge Coutté (Sentimental Value)

Michael P Shawver (Sinners)

Best Original Song

Winner: “Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters

Nominees included:

“Dear Me” – Diane Warren (Relentless)

“I Lied to You” – Sinners

“Sweet Dreams of Joy” – Viva Verdi!

“Train Dreams” – Train Dreams

Best Original Score

Winner: Ludwig Goransson – Sinners

Other nominees were:

Jerskin Fendrix (Bugonia)

Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)

Max Richter (Hamnet)

Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)



Best International Feature Film

Winner: Sentimental Value

Nominees included:

It Was Just an Accident

Sirât

The Secret Agent

The Voice of Hind Rajab



Best Documentary Feature

Winner: Mr. Nobody Against Putin

Nominees included:

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

The Alabama Solution

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Live Action Short

Winners: The Singers & Two People Exchanging Saliva (Tied)

In a rare occurrence, the Oscars recognized two films as winners for Best Live Action Short, celebrating the creativity and innovation in short filmmaking.

Nominees included:

A Friend of Dorothy

Butcher’s Stain

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

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