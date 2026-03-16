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Oscars 2026: Highlights and Winners List
Editorial Staff
The 98th Academy Awards celebrated the pinnacle of cinematic achievement, showcasing the talents of filmmakers, actors, and artists from around the globe. The atmosphere at this year’s ceremony was electric, with stars gracing the red carpet in stunning attire. The event not only honored the best in film but also served as a platform for important social messages. As the audience settled in, the anticipation grew for the announcement of the winners in various categories.
Key Moments
One of the standout moments of the evening was the heartfelt acceptance speech by Michael B. Jordan, who won the award for Best Actor for his role in Sinners. His victory was one of the night’s biggest talking points, as Timothée Chalamet had previously been widely favoured to win the category but lost momentum in the final stretch after a firestorm online over remarks he made about the performing arts, saying he did not want to work in ballet or opera because they were things people try to “keep alive even though no one cares about this anymore.” Jordan’s win ultimately marked a dramatic shift in the race. His words resonated with many as he acknowledged the contributions of those who paved the way for him in the industry, and the audience erupted in applause, highlighting the significance of representation in Hollywood.
Another highlight was the historic win for Autumn Durald, who became the first woman to receive the Oscar for Best Cinematography for her work in Sinners. This achievement was celebrated as a significant step forward for gender equality in the film industry.
Awards and Winners
This year’s Oscars saw fierce competition across various categories, with several films emerging as frontrunners. One Battle After Another won out with six total wins, while Sinners followed with 4. The following sections detail the major awards and their respective winners.
Best Picture
Winner: One Battle After Another
Other nominees included:
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- F1
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Director
Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Nominees for Best Director included:
- Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
- Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
- Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
- Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
Best Actor
Winner: Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Other nominees were:
- Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
- Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
- Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
Best Actress
Winner: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Nominees included:
- Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
- Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
- Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
- Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Best Supporting Actor
Winner: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Other nominees were:
- Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)
- Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
- Delroy Lindo (Sinners)
- Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
Best Supporting Actress
Winner: Amy Madigan – Weapons
Nominees included:
- Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
- Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
- Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Best Cinematography
Winner: Autumn Durald – Sinners
Nominees included:
- Dan Laustsen (Frankenstein)
- Darius Khondji (Marty Supreme)
- Michael Bauman (One Battle After Another)
- Adolpho Veloso (Train Dreams)
Best Film Editing
Winner: Andy Jurgensen – One Battle After Another
Other nominees were:
- Stephen Mirrione (F1)
- Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
- Olivier Bugge Coutté (Sentimental Value)
- Michael P Shawver (Sinners)
Best Original Song
Winner: “Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters
Nominees included:
- “Dear Me” – Diane Warren (Relentless)
- “I Lied to You” – Sinners
- “Sweet Dreams of Joy” – Viva Verdi!
- “Train Dreams” – Train Dreams
Best Original Score
Winner: Ludwig Goransson – Sinners
Other nominees were:
- Jerskin Fendrix (Bugonia)
- Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)
- Max Richter (Hamnet)
- Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)
Best International Feature Film
Winner: Sentimental Value
Nominees included:
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sirât
- The Secret Agent
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Documentary Feature
Winner: Mr. Nobody Against Putin
Nominees included:
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- The Alabama Solution
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best Live Action Short
Winners: The Singers & Two People Exchanging Saliva (Tied)
In a rare occurrence, the Oscars recognized two films as winners for Best Live Action Short, celebrating the creativity and innovation in short filmmaking.
Nominees included:
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Butcher’s Stain
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
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