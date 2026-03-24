Trump Administration Intensifies Scrutiny on Harvard With Two New Investigations

Harvard University faces renewed federal scrutiny as the Trump Administration announces it has opened two new investigations into the Ivy League institution.

The U.S. Education Department’s civil rights office confirmed the probes will examine whether Harvard continues to employ race-based priorities in its admissions process following the Supreme Court’s 2023 affirmative action ruling and will investigate allegations of antisemitism on campus. It centers on allegations that Harvard has refused to comply with federal data requests aimed at verifying the Massachusetts-based university’s adherence to the landmark decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard.

“Harvard University should know better,” U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement. “Its name will always be tied to the landmark Supreme Court case that found sweeping racial discrimination in admissions and the campus has been in the spotlight for tolerating egregious antisemitic harassment for years now. OCR will investigate these complaints thoroughly.

“No one — not even Harvard — is above the law. If Harvard continues to stonewall as we try to verify its basic compliance with antidiscrimination statutes, we will vigorously hold them to account to ensure students’ rights are protected.”

In response, a spokesperson for Harvard stated that the school is dedicated to addressing antisemitism, complying with legal requirements, and ensuring that students on campus feel protected.

“Harvard has taken intentional, sustained steps to strengthen policies, accountability and education aimed at preventing harassment and discrimination, while fostering an environment of open dialogue and mutual respect,” the spokesperson said on Monday.

“We are reviewing the U.S. Department of Education’s latest actions, which represent the government’s latest retaliatory actions against Harvard for its refusal to surrender our independence and constitutional rights.”

The inquiries represent the latest escalation in federal oversight of Harvard after the administration filed a new lawsuit against the university last week alleging systematic discrimination against Jewish students.

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