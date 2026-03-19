Which Colleges and Universities Produce the Most Small Business Owners?

College marketing materials often focus on their big-name alumni, including those who have

gone into leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies and international brand names.

But small businesses are the engine rooms of the American economy. Companies of under

500 employees account for 99.9% of all businesses, employing 45.9% of the population,

creating the majority of new jobs and generating trillions of dollars in revenue. For most

budding entrepreneurs, a school that has produced a small number of celebrity bosses

should be less impressive than one that demonstrably prepares students for the realities of

the entrepreneurial path and the nitty-gritty of business life — whether it’s running a family

business or launching a startup.

To identify America’s small business factories, online business lender OnDeck used LinkedIn

data and calculated the number of small business owners per 10,000 graduates for each of

the 436 top colleges in U.S. News’ National College Rankings.

Methodology

OnDeck used LinkedIn data to calculate the number of small business owners per 10,000

graduates for each of the 436 top colleges in US News’ National College Rankings.

First, they used LinkedIn filters to record the total number of graduates from each college

overall and the number from each college with the current title of “owner” or “co-owner” of

a company of fewer than 500 employees (the Small Business Administration’s general

definition of a small business).

Combining both values allowed them to calculate the current number of small business

owners per 10,000 graduates from each college.

Findings

Data is correct as of December 2025.

To find out more about this study, click here.

SEE ALSO: Which Colleges and Universities Produce the Most Local Business Founders?