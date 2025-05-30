Which Are the Best U.S. Cities for Starting Your Career With a Living-Wage Job?

Inflation has been a high-pressure issue for Americans since the outbreak of COVID-19 —

and despite being long out of lockdown, consumers continue to shop strategically as the cost

of living rises.

By August 2024, consumer prices remained 22% above pre-COVID levels, and the majority of

Americans were “very concerned” about the price of food and goods. And inflation has

continued to rise well into 2025, leading American families to further tighten the purse

strings.

But how your home budget adds up can depend very much on the prices and wage levels

where you live. To help you picture this, NetCredit created a cost of living calculator. They

also compared local entry-level job wages to local costs of living using MIT’s Living Wage

Calculator and ranked states and cities based on the percentage of job ads offering salaries

above the local living wage.

Methodology Behind Study

NetCredit ranked states and cities based on the percentage of job ads that offered salaries

above the local living wage.

To define the living wage by location, the team found the cost of living for one adult (without

children) by metro area and state using MIT’s Living Wage Calculator.

They identified the 100 most populous cities in the U.S. (and the most populous by state) and then mapped the cities to their corresponding metro areas.

The NetCredit team then used Indeed.com to find the number of new entry-level jobs in

each location, using the filters to isolate only full-time, entry-level jobs posted in the past

week. This allowed them to compare the percentage of entry-level jobs in each location that

met the local living wage as defined above.

Findings

This data analysis was completed in February 2025.

SEE ALSO: Which States Give Out the Biggest Pay Raises for Promotion?