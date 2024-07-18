Which States Give Out the Biggest Pay Raises for Promotion?

Studies show that Americans have become less ambitious at work. Could choosing a career

with a proven pay structure make promotion more appealing? Career.io analyzed the pay

gap between junior-level and senior-level workers around the U.S. to see where ambition

pays off the most.

Sure, you’ve heard of “quiet quitting” and maybe even “quiet ambition” — diligently doing

your job each day with a song in your heart while refusing to “chase achievement for

achievement’s sake,” according to Fortune.

But have you heard of “quietly working your way up to a senior position with more pay and

more inspiring challenges?”

Perhaps not. It hasn’t been so bad to be an entry-level employee lately. Labor shortages

have led to faster wage growth among lower-paid and less-educated workers than the

better-paid and more highly educated. And following the pandemic, some two-thirds of

employees cite their top ambition to be “spending time with my family and friends,” with

“being physically/mentally healthy” a close second, according to one survey.

Still, the wage difference between entry-level and experienced-level workers remains

profound in many regions and industries. To find which jobs, metropolitan areas and states

deliver the greatest rewards to career climbers, we analyzed pay rates across nearly 40,000

U.S. job listings.

Methodology Behind Study

Using figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Modeled Wage Estimates, Career.io

calculated the average increase in hourly pay between ‘entry-level’ and ‘experienced-level’

workers for 39,282 occupation listings across 389 U.S. Metro Areas and every U.S. state.

The team calculated the percentage increase in hourly salary per occupation in each location

before calculating the average increase in hourly salary of all occupations per metropolitan

area and per U.S. state.

Finally, they isolated the occupation in each U.S. state and a selection of U.S. Metro Areas,

which enjoyed the greatest increase (%) in hourly pay from an entry-level role to an

experienced-level role.

The data analysis was completed in April 2024 using the latest available estimate from the

Bureau of Labor Statistics for salaries per occupation by experience level, published in

August 2023.

SEE ALSO: Which Big Tech Companies Have the Toughest Interview Process?