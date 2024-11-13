The Television Academy Foundation Open Applications for 2025 Internship Program

The Television Academy Foundation have revealed that applications are open for its 2025 Summer Internship Program in Los Angeles for college students nationwide. The summer program offers more than 40 paid, eight-week internships at top Hollywood production companies, studios and agencies.

The Summer Internship Program is open to full-time and part-time undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in accredited colleges and universities as well as recent graduates. Internships may be in-person, hybrid or remote — depending upon the opportunity. Online applications are currently being accepted through Jan. 15, 2025, at 5 p.m. (PST) at TelevisionAcademy.com/Internships.

Now in its 45th year, the Internship Program is celebrated as one of the entertainment industry’s most prestigious programs for students seeking careers in television. It gives students in-depth and hands-on professional experience working in a variety of television careers and professions at top entertainment studios and production facilities. Internship categories include — but are not limited to — animation, cinematography, development, directing, editing, interactive media, news and writing. Participants gain behind-the-scenes insight into the business and opportunities to expand their professional network through various career development events.

Each year the Foundation’s Internship Program offers over $250,000 in paid opportunities for students. Finalists for these coveted internship positions are selected by members of the Television Academy; final selections are made by participating host companies.

Exclusively for Southern California and Central Valley college students, the Foundation also offers Getting Real: Unscripted internships for students interested in nonfiction television careers. In addition, internships for foster youth in the greater Los Angeles area are available with support from The Wolf Family Foundation.

Students selected for the 2025 Summer Internship Program will be offered the chance to apply for the Bob Bennett Future Leaders program. Established with a gift from the Robert M. & Marjie Bennett Foundation, this initiative provides additional financial support for intern housing and transportation as well as additional professional development and leadership training for the 10 students selected.

Since 1980, the Internship Program has been instrumental in launching careers of prominent writers, producers, directors, executives, and Emmy nominees and winners. Notable Foundation alumni include: Marco Esquivel, vice president of creative content at Shondaland; Eric Kripke, series creator of The Boys; Sev Ohanian, executive producer ofMarvel’s Ironheart and Judas and the Black Messiah; Gina Prince-Bythewood, director and writer of Shots Fired and The Woman King; and Brandon Riegg, vice president of nonfiction series and sports at Netflix.

All selected interns become members of the Television Academy Foundation’s alumni network, gaining access to exclusive networking opportunities and year-round industry events.

“The Internship Program continues to open doors for talented students from across the country,” said Tina Perry, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. “It offers invaluable opportunities to learn directly from the best in the media business. We look forward to welcoming the next generation of diverse and innovative storytellers to the program to help launch their careers.”

