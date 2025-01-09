2025 Golden Globe Winners Revealed in Record-Breaking Night

History was made at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards when comedian Nikki Glaser became the first woman to host the prestigious ceremony solo. A night of remarkable achievements unfolded at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. “The Brutalist” dominated the evening by winning the best drama motion picture award. Its success continued with Adrien Brody’s compelling lead performance and Brady Corbet’s exceptional direction earning top honors. Excellence shone through 27 categories spanning film and television at this star-studded celebration. “Emilia Pérez” stood out with an impressive 10 nominations and claimed victories in best musical or comedy and best original song categories.

Major Winners

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards celebrated excellence in film and television. Several productions walked away with multiple honors that night.

Film Category Breakthrough Moments

“Emilia Pérez” became the night’s biggest winner with four Golden Globe wins out of its ten nominations. The Spanish-language musical won best musical or comedy picture, best non-English language film, best supporting actress for Zoe Saldaña, and best original song for “El Mal”. “The Brutalist” ruled the drama categories and took home three top honors – best motion picture drama, best director for Brady Corbet, and best actor for Adrien Brody.

Television Category Highlights

FX’s “Shogun” showed remarkable success on the television front. The series won all four awards it was nominated for. The series earned:

Best Television Series – Drama

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Hiroyuki Sanada)

Best Actress in a Drama Series (Anna Sawai)

Best Supporting Actor (Tadanobu Asano)

First-Time Winners

The ceremony became a night of personal victories for several veteran performers. Demi Moore won her first Golden Globe after 45 years in the industry. She took home best actress in a musical or comedy for “The Substance.” The night saw Fernanda Torres make history as Brazil’s first actor to win best actress in a drama film for “I’m Still Here.” This win came 25 years after her mother’s nomination. Zoe Saldaña’s tearful acceptance speech captured her first Golden Globe win’s emotional weight. She thanked everyone through tears for recognizing her work in “Emilia Pérez.”

Historic Achievements and Records

The awards brought major changes to the ceremony through its new voting structure. The awards now show a much broader view, as more than 330 international journalists from 75+ countries choose the winners.

Records Broken

Jeremy Allen White earned a special place in history by winning Best Actor in a Television Series – Comedy for the third straight year. He joins Michael J. Fox and Alan Alda in this elite group. “The Bear” continued its impressive run at the ceremony. Denzel Washington set a new standard by becoming the most-nominated Black performer in Golden Globe history with 11 nominations.

Industry Firsts

Fernanda Torres made history as the first Brazilian actress to win Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. Without doubt, Ali Wong’s victory as the first woman to win in the stand-up comedy category showed the ceremony’s dedication to inclusion. That wasn’t all as Hiroyuki Sanada became the first Asian actor to win Best Actor in a Drama Series and Tadanobu Asano made history as the first Japanese actor to win the Supporting Actor award.

Ceremony Highlights and Moments

The Beverly Hilton came alive as comedian Nikki Glaser stepped onto the stage, making history as the first solo female host of the televised Golden Globe ceremony.

Nikki Glaser’s Best Moments

Glaser struck the perfect balance between sharp wit and respectful humor during the three-hour telecast. Her opening monolog called the show “Ozempic’s biggest night,” which kept the A-list audience involved without pushing boundaries. Her performance drew widespread acclaim from entertainment critics, and The Los Angeles Times noted that “she killed” in industry terms.

Memorable Speeches

Several emotionally charged moments defined the evening. Demi Moore gave a heartfelt acceptance speech for “The Substance.” She later revealed this was her first acting award in her 45-year career and shared how a producer once called her a “popcorn actress”. Zoe Saldaña moved the audience with tears as she accepted her first Golden Globe with gratitude.

Notable acceptance speech moments included:

Colin Farrell’s humorous tribute to his makeup team and craft services

J essica Gunning’s self-deprecating charm while accepting her supporting actress award

essica Gunning’s self-deprecating charm while accepting her supporting actress award Tadanobu Asano’s humble introduction: “Maybe you don’t know me. I’m an actor from Japan”

Unexpected Surprises and Upsets

Several unexpected turns shocked the audience and critics. Fernanda Torres scored a surprise victory in the best drama actress category over longtime favorites. The competitive awards season looks more unpredictable than ever, with multiple categories remaining wide open for future ceremonies.

Glaser kept the show’s energy high with costume changes and perfectly timed jokes. She proved herself one of the most popular Globes hosts in recent years. Her performance reminded viewers of “the smooth glide of yesteryear,” as Vanity Fair’s Richard Lawson noted.

Conclusion

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards marked a game-changing moment in entertainment history. Nikki Glaser made history as the first solo female host, while “The Brutalist” and “Emilia Pérez” dominated their categories. The restructured voting body showed its steadfast dedication to diversity with unprecedented representation from various demographics.

Veteran performers Demi Moore and Zoe Saldaña joined the ranks of first-time winners. Fernanda Torres became the first Brazilian to win Best Actress, and Jeremy Allen White achieved a rare third consecutive win for “The Bear.”

These awards continue to shape Oscar predictions, though experts notice a trend toward more independent recognition of artistic merit. The 82nd Golden Globe Awards captured the entertainment industry’s development by celebrating excellence and embracing inclusivity naturally.

SEE ALSO: Who’s Up for a 2025 Golden Globe Award?