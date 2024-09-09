Kendrick Lamar to Headline 2025 Super Bowl Half-Time Show

Rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline the half-time show for the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans.

The NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation revealed on Sunday that the 17-time Grammy-award winner would be the main act for the show.

He had previously been part of a Super Bowl half-time show in 2022 where he performed as a guest artist alongside Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre Eminem, and Mary J. Blige.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” Lamar said. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

Kendrick Lamar’s rise in the hip-hop world has been meteoric, earning him a reputation as one of the most critically acclaimed rappers of his generation.

Born in Compton in 1987, first gained attention with his 2010 mixtape Overly Dedicated, and his 2011 independent album Section.80. His big breakthrough came with good kid, m.A.A.d city in 2012. The project’s success led to widespread recognition.

In 2024, Kendrick remains a dominant figure in music with one of the most talked about stories of the year being his public feud with Canadian rapper Drake resulting in a number of diss tracks from both sides being released.

“Time and time again, Kendrick has proven his unique ability to craft moments that resonate, redefine, and ultimately shake the very foundation of hip-hop,” said NFL’s Head of Music Seth Dudowsky in a statement.

He will join the ranks of artists like Rihanna, Usher, and the Rolling Stones who have headlined the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl will take place on 9 February in New Orleans, Louisiana.

