How to Write Your College Essay Like A Professional Writer

Writing an essay as a college student can be intimidating at first. There are so many factors that a student needs to consider if they want to secure a stable grade. Therefore, it is always better to have a sense of clarity and understanding of what needs to be done.

Do not worry—we are here to help you with that endeavor. Here, we will look at some of the most important pointers that can help you write like a professional writer. Therefore, follow along to learn more.

Tips to Write the Perfect College Essay

Writing a college essay is nothing like writing essays in high school or middle school. College essays can be more nuanced and need to be backed up by more credible data. Therefore, the best way to proceed is to understand your expectations. In this article, we will deal with that.

Here is a brief rundown of all the important points you need to consider if you plan to perfect your college essays. However, we want to disclaim that writing is a complex art form. Therefore, you can follow your logical mind but prioritise your heart. Writing without a heart is nothing.

Be Authentic

The first thing you need to do is be authentic. Being authentic is not about refusing to use A.I. to write. Being genuine is choosing a topic or perspective consistent with who you are—something that resonates with your soul.

This sounds like a figure of speech but it is the truth. The audience is a cunning bunch. It can identify flowery language and made-up stances. Therefore, be true to yourself and be true to your writing. It will go a long way.

Grab the Attention

A good written piece is not something that provides ‘knowledge’. Your professor might likely know the subject of your discussion better than you. Instead, it is about how well you can grab people’s attention.

The technique that most professional essay writing services use is to start the article on a cliff-hanger. A hook that gets the people in. This hook can be a question or a statement that invokes curiosity or fear. Then try to keep the tension alive till the very end. All the while providing titbits.

This will enable you to become more engaging and readable. Hence, I understand the requirements and am strong in starting.

Focus On Inner Themes

Often, students believe that they can use jargon and trick the committee into thinking that they have ‘expertise.’ Honestly speaking, using hargons and flowery language comes off as pretentious. Trust us, you do not want that in your writing.

The better alternative is using simple language but effectively delving deep into the conversation’s themes. This is the better and more relevant way of handling your college essay and will help you create a positive impression on the panel.

Show But Do Not Tell

As a writer, your job is not to boast that you know ‘more.’ This is often one of the biggest problems observed in young writers. They like to address the topic in a way that feels boastful. This is a huge ‘no’. You do not want to do something that makes you seem arrogant. Therefore, be humble and not boastful while talking about something.

Try Being Different

Being different is like walking on a tightrope. Yes, it can add a unique value to your piece. However, it can also make you seem artificial. Therefore, as a writer, you must strike a balance and not overdo or underdo it.

Then again, being different for the sake of being different is also futile. It can make you seem vain. Therefore, try to be different but be authentic. Otherwise, you will come off as pretentious and makey.

Keep the Reader in Mind

Who will be reading the essay? This is a very important question that you must remember throughout the essay’s whole writing. This is a very important detail that you must not lose sight of.

Always make your essay easy to read and understand. Do not snake it unnecessarily complex to sound ‘wise.’ Always remember that the simplest of sentences can have the most prominent impact.

Hence, keep the reader in mind and approach the conversation accordingly.

Write Drafts

Drafting your essay will help you keep your writing fresh and keep tabs on your progress. It can often happen that you are writing or researching a topic, but you realize that you have reached a saturation point.

Drafting your essay and taking it up later will give your brain the necessary rest. Hence, ensure that that drafts to help you pick up the essay days later.

Read it Aloud

This is the cringiest thing, but read it aloud. This is not something you will enjoy at all. However, it is the best way to understand if you are writing well. The passages that sound lame and the areas that need improvisation. This is like the least time-consuming method of understanding the problem.

Avoid Repetition

Repetition is a trope used by people who do not know how to write. If you have shared an anecdote or explained something, do not explain it again to increase the word limit. This will instantly put off the person reading your work.

Therefore, be mindful and avoid repeating what you write. This will only cause you to lose grades. However, keep it organic if you are writing about something specific that demands repetition.

Final Thoughts

Being good at writing college essays is not just about following a specific checklist. A specialized checklist will certainly help. However, the heart will add soul to your writing, making it more relevant and organic. Therefore, follow all the checklists you can find online, but do not forget to listen to your heart and be authentic.

