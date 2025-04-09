44th College Television Awards Winners Announced

The Television Academy Foundation have announced the winners of the 44th College Television Awards, which recognize and reward excellence in student-produced programs from colleges nationwide, at a star-studded awards presentation at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California, on April 5.

The 2025 winners were presented awards by top television stars, including Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts), Malika Andrews (NBA Today), Sarah Desjardins (Yellowjackets), Carlacia Grant (Outer Banks), Ryan Guzman (9-1-1), Sarah Catherine Hook (The White Lotus; Cruel Intentions), Brianne Howey (Ginny & Georgia), Timothy Omundson(This Is Us), Melissa Peterman (Happy’s Place), and William Stanford Davis (Abbott Elementary).

Categories

Emulating the Emmy® Awards selection process, entries for the College Television Awards were judged by Television Academy members. Top honors and a $3,000 cash prize went to winning teams in seven categories:

ANIMATION SERIES:

Student Accomplice – Brigham Young University; Brielle Hansen, Producer; Spencer Baird, Director and Writer

COMEDY SERIES:

The Hicks Happy Hour – American Film Institute; Cameron Wen, Producer; Michael Kefeyalew, Writer; Kate McCarthy, Director and Writer

COMMERCIAL, PSA OR PROMO:

Welcome to the W – Brigham Young University; Mia Shumway, Director and Writer; Annie Ebert, Director and Producer; Ben Thornock, Director

DRAMA SERIES:

Two Breaths – University of Southern California; Kateryna Kurganska, Director, Producer and Writer; Don John, Producer; Timur Guseynov, Producer

NEWS:

Arizona Stories: Border, Water and Politics – Montclair State University; Dani Mazariegos, Director, Producer and Writer; Izzy Conklin, Director, Producer and Writer; Grace Keane, Director, Producer and Writer; Terry Dickerson, Director, Producer and Writer; Isabella Alvarez, Director, Producer and Writer; Nino DeNino, Director, Producer and Writer; Maurice Jenkins, Director, Producer and Writer; Sean Thrunk, Director, Producer and Writer; Gloria Perez, Director, Producer and Writer; Mollie O’Donnell, Director, Producer and Writer; Grace Gonzales Quispe, Director, Producer and Writer; Brandon Ehly, Director, Producer and Writer; Aylin Alvarez Santiago, Director, Producer and Writer; Michelle Ruiz, Director, Producer and Writer; Yazemin Yilmaz, Director, Producer and Writer Jennifer Sanchez, Director, Producer and Writer

NONFICTION SERIES:

A Dream Called Khushi (Happiness) – New York University; Rishabh Jain, Director, Producer and Writer

SPORTS:

SportsDesk – University of Miami; Morgan Champey, Producer; Delanie Haddad, Director and Producer; Taryn Jacobs, Producer; Wrigley Kordt, Writer; Jake Baum, Writer; Andrew Klein, Producer and Writer; Mia Housman, Writer; Derryl Barnes, Producer; Annie Watson, Producer; Billie Brightman, Producer; Jadyn Cohee, Writer

Two special awards were also announced during the program:

The Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship was presented to American Film Institute students Grace Hanna (director), Duke Yang (writer) and Uloaku Anyiam-Osigwe (producer) for their production titled Lola. The $10,000 scholarship celebrates student storytellers whose work sheds light on people with disabilities and is underwritten by The Loreen Arbus Foundation.

The Seymour Bricker Humanitarian Award, a $4,000 cash prize given to a College Television Award-winning project that best highlights a humanitarian concern, was awarded to Montclair State University students for Arizona Stories: Border, Water and Politics. This award was created over 20 years ago by the late entertainment attorney Seymour Bricker.

