From Flu to Finals: Your Ultimate Student Health Survival Guide

Starting college is the first hurdle, but when you also have to meet new friends, attend lectures, get your work done and spend the whole weekend studying, it can be a huge ask. Especially when it’s your first time being away from home. You’re surrounded by all these new people, becoming more susceptible to illness and viruses. Meeting new people is great, but one student’s common cold can turn into a week being bed-bound for you. So, how can students avoid the dreaded college illness, or ‘freshers flu’ as commonly referred to, and why do students seem to get so ill so easily? In this blog, we give you the tools to strengthen your immune system and fight back against the nasty bugs that take over schools.

Why do Students Get So Poorly?

The answer as to why students get so poorly so quickly is simple. First of all, if you live in dorms, you are constantly exposed to new people, and in turn new bacteria. You’re sharing spaces, breathing the same air, and possibly even sharing drinks or food. On top of that, students often have hectic schedules, late nights, and stress, all of which weaken the immune system. A lack of sleep, a poor diet, and irregular eating patterns don’t help either. Add in the occasional night out, and it’s no wonder students find themselves battling colds, flu, and other illnesses so often.

How to Nurture Your Health (Whilst Having the Student Lifestyle)

Eat Good, Nutritious Meals

Fueling your body with the right foods makes all the difference, and it’s one of the first things that goes down the drain when college students leave home. Where possible you should aim for a balanced diet filled with fruits, vegetables, protein, and whole grains. Your gut health is the key to maintaining a strong immune system, and these foods all contribute to a healthy gut microbiome. Foods like kimchi and kefir yogurt are known to be great for the gut. Processed foods might be convenient, but they won’t keep your immune system strong.

Drink 2 Litres of Water Daily

Your parents were coming from a good place when making sure you were hydrated. Hydration is key, and essential to keep your bodily functions working and keeping you focused. More importantly, water helps your body flush out toxins, maintain energy levels, and keep your immune system working at its best. Keep a reusable 2-litre water bottle with you at all times to make staying hydrated easy. Your college should have water stations so you can keep filling up all day. Trust us when we say you will feel the difference in swapping the coke for water.

Manage Stress

Stress takes a huge toll on your immune system. College life can be overwhelming, but finding ways to manage stress, whether through exercise, meditation or simply taking breaks, can make a big difference in how often you get sick. Mental health is just as important as physical health. Chronic stress if left unmanaged can translate into your physical health, so give yourself the time to unwind with friends, without alcohol.

Get Plenty of Sleep

Your body heals and recovers while you sleep, so aim for at least seven to eight hours a night. Late-night study sessions might feel necessary, but they’ll do more harm than good if they become a habit. Prioritize rest to stay healthy.

Don’t Overdrink

Alcohol can weaken your immune system and dehydrate you. Enjoy nights out in moderation, and always balance alcohol intake with plenty of water and proper nutrition.

Exercise

You might be bored of hearing how important exercise is, but the simple fact is, it is. Maintaining a good muscle mass, cardiovascular health and flexibility is crucial for your long term health. You might feel fit right now, but avoiding exercise will only leave you susceptible to injury. If you get extremely poorly, your cardiovascular health is crucial, so be sure to do at least 3 works a week, balancing between resistance training and cardio.

Avoid Late-Night Snacking

Eating heavy or sugary snacks late at night disrupts digestion and sleep quality. If you’re hungry, opt for a healthy option like fruit or a handful of nuts instead of fast food or processed snacks.

By making these small but effective changes, students can keep their immune systems strong and avoid falling victim to constant illness. College life is challenging enough without having to battle never-ending colds and flu. So take care of yourself, build healthy habits, and enjoy your time as a student, without being stuck in bed!

