Who’s Up for a 2025 Golden Globe Award?
Manny Berhanu
The nominations for the Golden Globe Awards 2025 have been revealed with the Mexican comedy crime musical Emilia Pérez’s starring the likes of Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and Adriana Paz, receiving the most nominations as Hollywood looks to start the new year with a bang.
Other big names in the running for a Golden Globe include Angelina Jolie, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore, Ariana Grande, and Kate Winslet in what is set to be a star-studded awards ceremony happening in Los Angeles on 5 January and hosted by Nikki Glaser.
Commonly referred to as “Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” the Golden Globes, which will take place for its 82nd edition, is a ceremony which celebrates the world of film and television with most of the biggest and most recognizable stars in attendance.
The voting body for the Golden Globes currently numbers 334 and is made up of experienced entertainment journalists representing 85 countries.
Full List of Nominations
Best film – drama
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
Best film – musical or comedy
- Anora
- Challengers
- Emilia Pérez
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best non-English language film
- All We Imagine as Light
- Emilia Pérez
- The Girl with the Needle
- I’m Still Here
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Vermiglio
Best animated film
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana 2
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Cinematic and box office achievement
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Gladiator II
- Inside Out 2
- Twisters
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best actress – drama
- Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
- Angelina Jolie, Maria
- Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
- Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
- Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
- Kate Winslet, Lee
Best actor – drama
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best actress – musical or comedy
- Amy Adams, Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Zendaya, Challengers
Best actor – musical or comedy
- Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
- Hugh Grant, Heretic
- Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
- Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
- Glen Powell, Hit Man
- Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Best supporting actress
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Margaret Qualley, The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best supporting actor
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
- Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Best director
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Edward Berger, Conclave
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Best screenplay
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
- Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- Peter Straughan, Conclave
Best original song
- Beautiful That Way, The Last Showgirl
- Compress/Repress, Challengers
- El Mal, Emilia Pérez
- Forbidden Road, Better Man
- Kiss The Sky, The Wild Robot
- Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
Best original film score
- Conclave
- The Brutalist
- The Wild Robot
- Emilia Pérez
- Challengers
- Dune: Part Two
Best TV series – drama
- The Diplomat
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Squid Game
- Slow Horses
- The Day of the Jackal
Best TV series – comedy or musical
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- The Gentlemen
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
Best limited TV series
- Baby Reindeer
- Disclaimer
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Best TV actress – drama
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Keira Knightley, Black Doves
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best TV actor – drama
- Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
- Billy Bob Thornton, Landman (Paramount+)
Best TV actress – comedy or musical
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best TV actor – comedy or musical
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best TV actress – limited series
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Sofía Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best TV actor – limited series
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best supporting actress – TV
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best supporting actor – TV
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Diego Luna, La Maquina
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best TV stand-up comedy performance
- Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
- Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die
- Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
- Adam Sandler, Love You
- Ali Wong, Single Lady
- Ramy Youssef, More Feelings
The event will air live on Sunday, January 5th, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).
