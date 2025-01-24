Billie Eilish and Others to Perform at FireAid Benefit Concert

Billie Eilish and other top artists will be performing at the FireAid benefit concert on Jan. 30 at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Inglewood, Los Angeles. With a star-studded line-up, featuring artists like Lady Gaga, Gracie Abrams and Green Day, all proceeds from the event will go to rebuilding the devastated communities of the L.A. wildfires.

Any and all contributions made to FireAid, which you can also make on their website here, will go to a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Donations will be distributed for “short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters”, under the advice of the philanthropic Annenberg Foundation.

Many of the artists set to perform have personal ties to California and seek to help in any ways they can. The owner of the Los Angeles Clippers team, Steve Ballmer, whose home venue is the Intuit Dome, recently pledged $15 million for the cause. A number of other celebrities and key Hollywood figures have made contributions of their own, including Disney and their donation of $15 million.

The concerts will start at 6pm (PST), and will also be broadcast and available to watch online across several different outlets. See the line-up of artists below:

Billie Eilish and Finneas

Dave Matthews and John Mayer

Earth Wind & Fire

Gracie Abrams

Green Day

Gwen Stefani

Jelly Roll

Joni Mitchel

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Lil Baby

P!nk

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Rod Stewart

Sting

Stephen Stills

Stevie Nicks

Tate McRae

SEE ALSO: How to Help L.A. Fire Victims as a College Student