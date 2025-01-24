Celebrity News, News, News
Billie Eilish and Others to Perform at FireAid Benefit Concert
Grace Bower
Billie Eilish and other top artists will be performing at the FireAid benefit concert on Jan. 30 at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Inglewood, Los Angeles. With a star-studded line-up, featuring artists like Lady Gaga, Gracie Abrams and Green Day, all proceeds from the event will go to rebuilding the devastated communities of the L.A. wildfires.
Any and all contributions made to FireAid, which you can also make on their website here, will go to a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Donations will be distributed for “short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters”, under the advice of the philanthropic Annenberg Foundation.
Many of the artists set to perform have personal ties to California and seek to help in any ways they can. The owner of the Los Angeles Clippers team, Steve Ballmer, whose home venue is the Intuit Dome, recently pledged $15 million for the cause. A number of other celebrities and key Hollywood figures have made contributions of their own, including Disney and their donation of $15 million.
The concerts will start at 6pm (PST), and will also be broadcast and available to watch online across several different outlets. See the line-up of artists below:
- Billie Eilish and Finneas
- Dave Matthews and John Mayer
- Earth Wind & Fire
- Gracie Abrams
- Green Day
- Gwen Stefani
- Jelly Roll
- Joni Mitchel
- Katy Perry
- Lady Gaga
- Lil Baby
- P!nk
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Rod Stewart
- Sting
- Stephen Stills
- Stevie Nicks
- Tate McRae
