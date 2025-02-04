2025 Grammy Awards: Who Were the Big Winners?

The 2025 Grammy Awards made music history with Beyoncé reaching 99 career nominations and adding 11 more this year. But Kendrick Lamar dominated the night by winning five awards. His track “Not Like Us” earned him both Song of the Year and Record of the Year honors.

Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” won Album of the Year, and she became the first Black artist to take home Best Country Album. The Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles hosted more than just a celebration of music. The event raised $7 million to help local wildfire relief efforts. Fans enjoyed powerful performances from Billie Eilish and Sabrina Carpenter, while The Weeknd made his predicted return to the Grammy stage.

Beyoncé Makes Grammy History

Beyoncé broke a decades-long barrier and won her first Album of the Year Grammy for “Cowboy Carter.” She became the fourth Black woman to achieve this honor in Grammy history. The achievement made her the first Black woman to win Best Country Album since the category returned in 1995.

Taylor Swift presented the country album award to a visibly surprised Beyoncé. “I really was not expecting this,” she said. She pointed out the industry’s limitations and added, “I think sometimes ‘genre’ is a code word to keep us in our place as artists”.

Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” came from her experience of feeling unwelcome in country music. She faced hostility from audience members at the 2016 Country Music Awards. She spent five years creating an album that would challenge industry norms.

The project turned into a game-changer. Her song “Texas Hold ‘Em” topped Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart for 10 weeks, making her the first Black woman to achieve this feat. She won her first country category award through collaboration with Miley Cyrus on “II Most Wanted” for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Beyoncé dedicated her Album of the Year award to Linda Martell, the first Black woman to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. “I just feel very full and very honored. It’s been many, many years,” she said, reflecting on her path to recognition.

Kendrick Lamar Dominates Rap Categories

Kendrick Lamar also made Grammy history as his controversial track “Not Like Us” won all five nominations. The song captured both Record of the Year and Song of the Year awards, making it just the second rap song to win these coveted honors.

The success of “Not Like Us” extended to rap categories, where it won Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video. The Pulitzer prize-winning rapper’s Record of the Year acceptance speech turned magical when the whole Crypto.com Arena crowd sang the track’s famous “a minor” line together.

The wins struck a chord especially when you have the song’s controversial past. After its May 2024 release, “Not Like Us” climbed to the top spot on Apple Music’s global song chart and reached over 900 million Spotify plays. The success sparked controversy when Drake sued Universal Music Group, claiming the label used bots and pay-to-play deals to boost the song’s numbers artificially.

These victories raised Lamar’s Grammy count to 22, just two behind fellow rappers Jay-Z and Ye who share the lead with 24 each. His star continues to shine as he gets ready to headline the Super Bowl halftime show alongside frequent collaborator SZA.

LA Wildfires Shape Grammy Nights Mission

The tragedy of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires that claimed 29 lives and destroyed over 16,000 homes and businesses turned the 67th Grammy Awards into a powerful fundraising platform. The Recording Academy and MusiCares started their relief initiative with an original $1 million contribution. They expanded their efforts through strategic collaborations with Direct Relief, California Community Foundation, and Pasadena Community Foundation.

The broadcast generated remarkable support as viewers at home donated $7 million. The California Community Foundation distributed over $15 million to more than 130 local nonprofits that support wildfire victims. The Pasadena Community Foundation raised $8 million to help 20 Altadena and Pasadena-based organizations.

Local businesses affected by the fires received support through discounted advertising rates at the Grammy Awards. Host Trevor Noah captured the city’s spirit when he said Los Angeles shows how “in the darkest of times, the best of humanity shines through”.

The ceremony paid special tribute to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Fire Chief Anthony Marrone spoke to the audience and expressed gratitude for first responders who fought against the wildfire siege. Firefighters walked the red carpet to a standing ovation, which recognized their vital role in containing the fires that devastated neighborhoods.

Major record labels redirected their Grammy week resources toward relief efforts:

Universal Music Group canceled events to support rebuilding

Warner Music Group pledged $1 million to relief efforts

Sony Music Group redirected funds to local initiatives

To view the full list of winners, visit the Grammy Awards website

SEE ALSO: Billie Eilish and Others to Perform at FireAid Benefit Concert