Top Culinary Arts Schools Around the World

For aspiring chefs and food enthusiasts, the journey to culinary mastery often begins with choosing the right educational institution. The world of gastronomy is vast and varied, with each region offering unique flavours, techniques, and traditions. In this exploration of the top culinary arts schools globally, we dive into the institutions shaping the future of food.

The Culinary Institute of America (CIA), USA

Founded in 1946, the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) is widely regarded as the Harvard of culinary schools. With campuses in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore, CIA offers a global perspective on culinary arts.

Specialisations:

Associate and Bachelor’s degrees in Culinary Arts

Baking and Pastry Arts

Culinary Science

Food Business Management

What sets CIA apart: The CIA’s industry connections are unparalleled, with graduates often becoming celebrity chefs or renowned restaurateurs. Its hands-on learning prepares students for the demands of professional kitchens.

Student success: 93% of CIA graduates find employment in their field within six months of graduation.

Le Cordon Bleu, France

Le Cordon Bleu, established in 1895, is synonymous with French culinary excellence, with campuses worldwide.

Specialisations:

Grand Diplôme (Cuisine and Pâtisserie)

Diplôme de Cuisine

Diplôme de Pâtisserie

What sets Le Cordon Bleu apart: The school’s curriculum is deeply rooted in classical French techniques, preparing students for success across various cuisines. Its global network offers students exposure to international opportunities.

Industry impact: Alumni hold positions in Michelin-starred restaurants and top culinary establishments globally.

Basque Culinary Center, Spain

Founded in 2011, the Basque Culinary Center focuses on culinary innovation and research.

Specialisations:

Degree in Gastronomy and Culinary Arts

Masters in Culinary Arts and Kitchen Management

What sets it apart: The centre’s focus on culinary research fosters collaboration between chefs, scientists, and industry professionals, leading to groundbreaking projects in sustainable gastronomy and technology integration in the kitchen.

Institute of Culinary Education (ICE), USA

Located in New York City and Los Angeles, ICE has been training culinary professionals since 1975.

Specialisations:

Culinary Arts

Pastry & Baking Arts

Restaurant & Culinary Management

What sets ICE apart: With locations in major culinary hubs, ICE provides students access to key industry connections and internships. It also focuses on entrepreneurship, helping students navigate the business side of the culinary world.

Career success: 93% of ICE graduates secure employment within six months of graduation.

Apicius International School of Hospitality, Italy

Located in Florence, Apicius offers culinary arts programmes in one of the world’s most renowned food destinations.

Specialisations:

Bachelor’s in Culinary Arts

Master’s in Italian Cuisine

What sets Apicius apart: Its immersion in Italian culinary traditions combined with hands-on experience in school-run restaurants and cafes prepares students for the evolving culinary landscape.

Hattori Nutrition College, Japan

Founded by Iron Chef Yukio Hattori, this Tokyo-based school combines culinary arts and nutritional science.

Specialisations:

Culinary Arts

Nutrition and Food Science

What sets it apart: The school’s focus on both culinary expertise and nutrition is increasingly relevant in today’s health-conscious world. Graduates are equipped to meet the growing demand for nutritious, flavourful cuisine.

The Culinary Arts Academy, Switzerland

Combining Swiss hospitality traditions with culinary excellence, this institution offers a unique educational experience.

Specialisations:

Bachelor’s in Culinary Arts

Swiss Grand Diploma in Culinary Arts

What sets it apart: A strong focus on business management alongside culinary skills prepares students for leadership roles in the industry. Its partnerships with top hospitality brands provide students with valuable internship opportunities.

Westminster Kingsway College, UK

Located in London, Westminster Kingsway College has a long history of training some of the UK’s most renowned chefs.

Specialisations:

Professional Chef Diploma

Patisserie and Confectionery

What sets it apart: The school’s strong industry connections in London, one of the world’s culinary capitals, provide students with excellent opportunities for internships and career advancement.

Ferrandi Paris, France

Ferrandi Paris, often called the “Harvard of Gastronomy,” has been at the forefront of culinary education since 1920.

Specialisations:

French Cuisine

Pastry

What sets it apart: Its reputation for excellence and location in the heart of Paris offer students the chance to learn from master chefs and gain experience in world-renowned restaurants.

For those passionate about baking, explore the renowned French Pastry School to master the art of French patisserie from world-class experts.

