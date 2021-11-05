Study: Immigration Boosts U.S. Life Expectancy

A study revealed by researchers at Princeton University and the University of Southern California suggests that if immigrants to the United States created their own nation, their pre-COVID life expectancy would match those of the highest in the world.

The study estimated that immigration adds 1.4 to 1.5 years to U.S. life expectancy at birth.

Arun Hendi, lead author of the study and an assistant professor of sociology and public affair at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, said: “Demographers knew that immigrants lived longer. The main question that we set out to answer was, ‘How much is this really contributing to national life expectancy trends?’”

