Study: Loss of Historical Lands Make Native Americans Vulnerable to Climate Change

A study led by researchers at the Yale School of the Environment have found that indigenous nations throughout the United States have lost approximately 99% of their historical land base over time. It was also found that tribes were displaced to areas that are currently more exposed to the risks and hazards that come from climate change.

Professor Justin Farrell at the Yale School of the Environment, who led the study, said: “When we think about how to address climate change, we sometimes forget that past U.S. policies and actions have led to conditions in which some groups are burdened more by climate change than others.”

