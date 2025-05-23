Harvard Sue Trump Administration Over Ban on International Student Enrollment

Harvard has sued the Trump administration after it revoked the University’s ability to enrol international students, escalating tensions between the Trump administration and many of the country’s most distinguished institutions.

On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) abruptly announced it would terminate Harvard’s ability to admit foreign students following Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem, revealed the university’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program had failed “to adhere to the law” claiming it had allowed those who are “anti-American, pro-terrorist” to “harass and physically assault individuals … and obstruct its once-venerable learning environment.”

“Let this serve as a warning to all universities and academic institutions across the country,” she added on a statement on X.

On Friday morning, Harvard issued a statement to its community condemning the administration’s actions and announcing that it had “just filed a complaint”.

The statement from the institution’s President, Alan Garber, read: “Yesterday, the federal government announced that it has revoked Harvard’s certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) and stripped the University of its authority to sponsor F- and J- visas for international students and scholars for the 2025-26 academic year. The revocation continues a series of government actions to retaliate against Harvard for our refusal to surrender our academic independence and to submit to the federal government’s illegal assertion of control over our curriculum, our faculty, and our student body.

“We condemn this unlawful and unwarranted action. It imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars across Harvard and serves as a warning to countless others at colleges and universities throughout the country who have come to America to pursue their education and fulfill their dreams. We have just filed a complaint, and a motion for a temporary restraining order will follow. As we pursue legal remedies, we will do everything in our power to support our students and scholars.”

The lawsuit itself states that the government’s actions “is a blatant violation of the First Amendment” and the DHS’s action affects “more than 7,000 visa holders.”

“With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard’s student body, international students who contribute significantly to the University and its mission,” the complaint argued.

According to university data, over 6,700 foreign students were enrolled last academic year, making up 27% of the student body and representing over 100 different countries. Those who stay in the U.S. following the termination of their visa status are unlawfully present as they no longer have permission to remain in the country.

