Holy Crap, I’m Done: A Reflection of a Unique College Experience

As my graduation date approaches, I’ve decided to take time to reflect on a whirlwind college journey that’s been anything but traditional. In a recent podcast episode I posted, “Holy Crap, I’m Done: A Unique College Reflection,” I sat down with my father, Jason, to discuss my accelerated Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, the lessons I’ve learned, and what is in store for the future. I then sat down with my friends and fellow writers, Sun and Kiwannae, to discuss our distinctive experiences throughout our program at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

My Unique Experience

I began the conversation by introducing myself and my unique college path–completing a BFA in Creative Writing from Full Sail University in just 20 months. “It’s a jam-packed, fast-paced environment,” I explained. “I pushed myself really hard–maybe too hard at times—but I’m extraordinarily proud of myself for getting through it and excelling.” I highlighted how the experience not only challenged me academically but also strengthened my confidence as a writer and a person.

Jason Frenchman, my father, brought in his own perspective, comparing my experience with his more traditional path: a four-year degree in communications from Marist College, now Marist University. With over three decades in marketing and communications, my father supported me throughout my program, acting as an informal “editor and supporter.” “It’s been a joy to guide you,” he said, proud of my hard work and dedication. “You’ve put a lot of effort into this, and it’s going to pay off.”

The conversation shifted to what specifically made my experience so unique. Beyond the fast pace, I juggled multiple jobs—including working at Target, writing freelance articles, and giving monthly campus tours—all while managing the demands of a full-time academic schedule. “Without taking care of myself, I couldn’t do my schoolwork effectively,” I highlighted, emphasizing the importance of self-care being a priority along with schoolwork. “Because it was only 20 months, the structure of the scheduling was…interesting,” I noted, to which my father laughed in response. “I took one to three different classes every month, with it most often being two classes a month, and Full Sail University, my school, also allows students to do the extended track of their program, but I did the accelerated track. And I didn’t receive my schedule for each month until right before the classes started, which I can understand, but it’s not the most convenient.”

Why Full Sail Specifically?

So why Full Sail’s Creative Writing program? For me, it was about both speed and substance. “I wanted to get it done quickly, yes, but I also chose this program because it was well-rounded and versatile.” The curriculum covered a wide range of writing styles—from copywriting to screenwriting—and allowed me to hone a broad set of skills. My favorite classes? “Definitely the screenwriting courses. I learned so much just because I was so interested in them…when I’m more interested in something, I just feel like I learn more naturally.”

The Future

Now, I’ve been preparing for my next academic adventure: an MFA in Creative Writing at Manhattanville University in New York, starting this fall. “If I can do 120 credits in 20 months, I can handle 36 credits in two years,” I said with confidence. Moving to New York is both a personal and professional decision. It’s where I was born, where my extended family lives, and where I see the most opportunity for my creative future.

Ideal Work Environment

My father asked what my ideal work environment would look like. “Collaborative,” I answered without hesitation. “I want to work with people who offer constructive criticism and help me grow. I used to hate working with other people, but now I value it.” I’m aiming for a career in content creation–a direction encouraged by my professors and advisors, given my talent for storytelling, editing, and video production.

“Adulting”

Though I made it clear that I’m looking forward to starting a new chapter, I was candid about the anxiety that comes with “adulting.” With my partner, Theo, by my side, I’ve been balancing excitement and uncertainty. “I’ve always been independent, almost to a fault, so it excites me to be on my own and doing my own thing, but it’s also nerve-wracking,” I admitted.

Short-Term & Long-Term Goals

As for my goals? In the short term, I’m focused on finding a job and an apartment in New York. I’ll also continue to write every day and hone my craft. Long-term, I dream of seeing my original series, The Towers, brought to life–though I’m keeping the details under wraps for now. “It’s got real potential,” my dad adds supportively.

Support Received

Before wrapping up the first part, I reflected on the support I’ve received. “Honestly, I don’t think there’s anything more you could have done,” I told my father. “Like I said, you were very supportive throughout the program, and you helped edit my work a lot.” My dad joked that he deserves an honorary degree, but he acknowledged that I did all the heavy lifting. “This was the goal–to get you through and prepare you for life,” he said. “And I think we’ve done that.”

How Does Dad Feel?

I asked him how he felt about being the parent of a soon-to-be college graduate. “It’s trippy. Makes me feel kind of old, but this was the goal, right? To get you through, and send you to college, and prepare you for life, and I feel like we’ve done that. So, in a way, it’s gratifying. We’re not done yet, though. I’ll feel a lot better when you’ve got a place in New York, with a job.” “Yeah, I’m sure. I will, too. Trust me,” I responded. “Then, you’ll be on your own and have a means to pay your bills and keep a roof over your head,” he added.

The podcast ends with laughter, a bit of nostalgia for my time in Florida, and excitement for what’s to come. I am certainly ready to trade the Orlando heat for the New York cityscape–and with my determination, creativity, and family support, the future is looking bright for me.

Check out the full podcast episode, available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you stream your podcasts.

In the latest follow-up episode of the Ebbs & Flows Podcast, I sat down with two of my close friends and fellow writers, Sun Santamaria Torres and Kiwannae Johnson, to reflect on the highs, lows, and lessons of our college experiences. With graduation either just behind us–or, in my case, just ahead–we got candid about what the journey has meant and what lies ahead for each of us.

Meeting Through BTS (Not That BTS)

Sun and I first crossed paths during the “Behind-the-Scenes” tour program at Full Sail University, where we worked as campus tour guides every month. Interestingly, our mutual friend, Kiwannae, who joined us in this conversation as the moderator and question-asker, was the one who introduced us.

“We showed guests around, gave degree-specific tours, and helped break down the event,” I recalled. “It was such a unique experience–and where this friendship began.”

Navigating the Program

When asked about our overall experiences in the program, both Sun and I agreed on a few things: our professors were incredibly supportive, and the workload was intense. Sun, who completed the program over three years, felt grateful for the academic support. I, on the other hand, completed mine in just 20 months, and often felt the pressure of pushing myself too hard.

“If I could go back,” I admitted, “I would have tried to be less of a perfectionist. I just would have accepted good enough more, rather than having to be perfect, because I need to let that go.”

Major Hurdles and Hard-Earned Takeaways

Sun’s biggest challenge was time management. “I’d start assignments early,” he said, “but then get distracted and end up cramming everything into the final week.”

I shared that my main hurdle was perfectionism, not procrastination. “I always wanted everything to be perfect, which created unnecessary stress and overwhelm. But I’ve learned to manage it all better throughout the program.”

As far as takeaways go, we both agreed that the program helped us grow immensely, not just as writers, but as thinkers and collaborators. Sun, whose native language is Spanish and who writes in both Spanish and English, said the program helped him strengthen his English writing skills, especially in prose and scripts. For me, I learned to embrace different writing formats and refined my revision process, conciseness, and clarity.

Favorite and Least Favorite Classes

We laughed while swapping favorite (and least favorite) class stories. I loved the screenwriting and film writing classes—especially the ones taught by Professors Ed and Carol. On the flip side, I really didn’t click with the comics class for “a variety of reasons.” Let’s just say, the professor was ineffective and lacked empathy.

Sun’s favorite classes were the introductory Creative Skills Development course, science fiction and fantasy, as well as Carol’s screenwriting class. His least favorite? Physical science. “I just didn’t understand why we had to take it,” he joked. I agreed with his sentiment, resulting in laughter.

Improving the Program

When asked what we would change about the curriculum, we both noted the inconsistency in workload between classes. Some were extremely intense, while others felt lighter. We also suggested a more hands-on approach: more class time spent actively working on projects, rather than just reviewing instructions and working independently.

“It’s not about blaming instructors,” Sun clarified. “It’s just about how the structure of the program is built; it could be more collaborative.”

Regrets, Relocations, and Core Memories

While neither of us harbors serious regrets, we both acknowledged how often we pushed ourselves past our limits. “I should’ve accepted good enough more often,” I reflected.

Sun’s transition from Peru to Central Florida was a significant adjustment. “It’s so hot here,” he laughed. “In Peru, we don’t even have AC at home. I felt like I was dying, but it gets so much hotter here.”

I could relate, having moved from Pennsylvania to Florida. The humidity, the drivers, and the cultural shifts all played a role in the adjustment, but over time, it got easier.

Some of our favorite memories included moments of encouragement from professors and reading letters of recommendation that truly affirmed our growth. “Sometimes you just need that validation,” Sun said, and I couldn’t agree more.

Skills We’ve Gained

Among the many skills we sharpened, both of us highlighted collaboration, genre-specific writing, editing, and storytelling structure. Sun also noted how he learned to better understand different tones and formats across genres. For me, improving clarity and conciseness in my writing was a big win.

Relationship Evolution with Writing & Feedback

Both of us shared how our relationships with writing had evolved.

“I love it more now,” Sun said. “The more you do it, the more it becomes second nature–and the more you see its beauty.”

We also touched on the importance of giving and receiving constructive criticism. “If your feedback is rude or harsh, people won’t take it seriously,” I said. “A compliment sandwich is the best way to deliver feedback, in my opinion.”

Moving Forward

Now that Sun has graduated, he’s focused on finding a job and getting his novel published. “That’s always on my mind,” he admitted. “I want income, but I also want to share my writing.”

As for me, I’m preparing to move to New York to pursue my MFA at Manhattanville University while working full-time—hopefully in content creation or social media management. Long-term, I’d love to become a screenwriter and see my pilot scripts come to life.

Final Thoughts

We wrapped up the conversation with the same mix of excitement and apprehension that comes with finishing a major chapter of life.

“I’m ready to move forward,” I said. “Ready to slow down the pace a little, but also take on new challenges. There’s a lot of uncertainty, but even more potential to come.”

If you enjoyed this reflection, you can listen to the full episode of Ebbs & Flows on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you stream your shows.

