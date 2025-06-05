Why California’s Forestry Workforce is Critical to the Future of our Forests

Forestry professionals are at the frontlines of California’s battle against the wildfire emergency in the West.

Our forestlands play a vital role in sequestering carbon, maintaining biodiversity, and providing critical ecosystem services like clean air and water. However, they are increasingly threatened by wildfires, drought, insects and disease—all of which are exacerbated by a changing climate. To combat these threats, we need a robust and well-trained forestry workforce with the knowledge and skills necessary to manage our forests sustainably.

The forestry workforce is critical in wildfire prevention and mitigation. With California experiencing record-breaking wildfire seasons in recent years, there has never been a more urgent need for skilled forestry professionals to confront this emergency. These individuals work tirelessly to develop fire management plans, maintain road networks, and implement hazardous fuels reduction strategies that help prevent wildfires from becoming large-scale catastrophes. Their work is essential to protecting not only our forests from wildfire risk but also the people and communities that surround them.

Beyond fire prevention, forestry professionals manage forest health and help create landscapes that are resilient to changing conditions. This includes activities like monitoring tree growth, assessing vegetation density, and addressing pest infestations and tree mortality. As the effects of drought and a changing climate accelerate, we need forestry professionals who can adapt management practices to account for new environmental challenges. This involves management actions like climate resilient reforestation, restoring fire-adapted ecosystems, or employing new technologies to monitor forest conditions in real time. Working with others, including those from state and federal agencies, private industry and forest timber landowners, non-government organizations, and Tribes, the forestry workforce is key to partnerships and managing the landscape across boundaries to restore forest health and resilience at a meaningful scale.

Careers in forestry are more than just jobs—they are essential roles in maintaining and restoring our forests so they thrive into the future. Forestry professionals have the unique opportunity to work directly with natural systems, ensuring that California’s forests remain healthy and productive. They are the stewards of our forests, working to mitigate the effects of wildfire and other disturbances while protecting the state’s most valuable natural resources. For anyone looking to make a difference and have a positive impact on the future of our forests and the values they provide, a position in the forestry workforce offers a rewarding career path.

Elizabeth Berger is Vice President of Climate and Energy, California Forestry Association

