How To Secure Your First Apartment: Steps For College Students

Securing a safe and comfortable place to stay while in college has become a challenge for so many students in the U.S. Not only are dorm costs rising at an alarming rate, but some in-campus housing facilities have proven to be detrimental to students’ health and safety. Recent studies show that dorm fees have become unaffordable for most families as they have increased by 100 percent at public four-year institutions in the past 30 years. Also, the majority of dorms across the country have structural and mold issues that can have a negative impact on wellbeing. According to the Urban Institute’s Housing Matters, many dorm rooms have poor air quality “because of aging buildings with small, underlit rooms and limited airflow,” making them the perfect breeding ground for bacteria and mold.

The high prices for low-quality dorms are now leading college students to choose alternative housing options. There are some who choose homestays, which gives them an opportunity to live with a local family in exchange for an affordable fee. Meanwhile, others who want more privacy prefer to rent an apartment that’s near their campus. The renting process can be a bit confusing, especially if it’s your first time to rent an apartment. But to make your renting experience better, here are some tips to secure your first apartment as a college student.

Start your Search Early

It’s never too early to start your search for the perfect apartment. If you’re an incoming freshman, you should start looking for a place once you get your acceptance letter. Those who are planning to transfer from a dorm to an apartment should start even earlier, around nine to 10 months before the new school year starts since you’ll want to negotiate with the landlord for next year. Visit the neighborhood to see if it’s safe, and be on the lookout for places like convenience stores, laundromats, coffee shops, and other establishments or facilities that would make living there more pleasant or convenient.

You may also want to go online and find apartment listings on websites like Zillow, Apartments.com, or Trulia so you can compare costs and see pictures or videos of the unit. You can also look for ‘roommate wanted’ ads on platforms like Craigslist or Facebook, or find a roommate match on Roomi or Roommates.com. See to it that the listings are legitimate. Talk on the phone before meeting in person, and bring a friend with you if you want to check out the apartment.

Get Your Finances in Order

Renting an apartment takes a lot of financial responsibility, so you need to get your finances in order before signing the lease. Typically, a landlord may ask you to pay the first and last month’s rent upfront, plus a security deposit to cover damages while you’re living in the apartment unit. If the apartment building comes with amenities like parking spots, a swimming pool, or a gym, you may also have to pay a monthly fee so you can use them.

Keep in mind that you should always pay your rent on time since landlords have the right to evict tenants who don’t pay rent. Being evicted can cause you a host of problems, especially if you plan to move to a nicer apartment in a few years. Timely payments can boost your credit score, and having good credit is essential to secure a better apartment in the future. So keep up with your rent payments, set a budget for your living expenses, and factor in utility costs like electricity, water, gas, and Internet when planning your budget.

Also, anyone who rents an apartment should get renter’s insurance since a lot of things can happen to your place while you’re on campus, especially if you’re sharing the apartment with one or more people. There’s always a chance of theft, fire, and damages, and insurance can cover the cost of these so you won’t have to worry about it. Some insurance companies offer affordable packages for college students, so you can pay $10 a month with Allstate, $11 a month with StateFarm, or $13 per month with Farmers or Travelers.

Furnish with Second Hand Furniture

It’s tempting to fill your new place with brand new furniture, but it may be better to save that money for rent and just buy used or second hand furniture. Check out Craigslist, or your college’s bulletin boards since some students may want to get rid of their old stuff for a low price. It’s also not unheard of for students to just give away their furniture, especially if they’re graduating and they’re moving away for good, so be on the lookout for these listings. You may also want to be on campus (or hang out at other colleges) during college move out season since some students just leave their couches, appliances, or furniture on curbs or around dumpsters, and there’s a chance that you can get a lot of good stuff for free.

Check to see if the things that you picked up are in good condition before taking them home, then give them a thorough clean before using. If you’re unsure about the state of a piece of furniture, such as a couch, it may be better to leave it on the curb instead of dragging it to your apartment. Old couches can harbor mold, dust mites, and bad odors, so in this case it may be better to get a new one fresh from the store.

Renting your first apartment is a major milestone of adulthood. Consider these tips to secure your first apartment so you can enjoy living in a nice and comfortable place during your college years.

SEE ALSO: Back-to-College Essentials: Building a Casual Wardrobe for the Modern Student