Since the end of the season is near, most students cannot wait for the break that comes with the end of the academic year. It is always fun to discover new places, take a break, and get energized for the subsequent semester during the summer break. Here are some of the best holiday destinations for students this summer, classified based on interests students may have. These are inexpensive locations suitable for younger generations looking for a wonderful time in the summer of 2024.

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona is one of the most dynamic cities in the world where there is a perfect combination of old and new architecture, as well as sea views, exquisite restaurants, and a clubbing scene. Each destination would enable students to learn more about Antoni Gaudí’s architectural works, such as Sagrada Familia and Park Güell. Many museums, including such important ones as the Picasso Museum, offer visitors the opportunity to familiarize themselves with art and history in detail. The nightlife of Barcelona is also splendid; it has numerous bars and nightclubs, as well as various live music joints. For budget travelers, it is possible to find cheap accommodation in some hostels, and the food is also relatively cheap especially if they get to taste the tapas.

Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok is one of the world’s most populous cities with a charismatic cultural history and active street culture. Many temples are situated throughout the city, including Wat Arun and Wat Phra Kaew. Students visiting Bangkok in the summer have a chance to enjoy a boat ride on the Chao Phraya River. Apart from that, it is equally popular for its street foods, which are both delicious and pocket-friendly. Chatuchak Market, also known as JJ Green, is one of the largest markets for weekend shopping around the world. Since Thailand is a popular tourist destination, it has several accommodation options, including hostels and hotels, as well as vacation rentals.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam is a historical city with a population that enjoys a rather progressive approach to life. Some interesting places the students can visit to embrace history and educate themselves further include the Anne Frank House, the Van Gogh Museum, and the Rijksmuseum. You can enjoy canal tours all over the city, as the most beautiful way to explore the city is by water; there are paths for walking to embrace the architecture as well. Cycling is also popular in Amsterdam; renting a bike is one of the best ways to get around the city. Amsterdam’s restaurant and club scene is varied, and it will take you from small pubs to wild discos. Moreover, Amsterdam is known to be one of the most pet-friendly cities in the world, so if you plan to travel with a furry companion, you should have no problem getting around, finding pet-friendly accommodation, and allowing your pet to enjoy travel as well.

Reykjavik, Iceland

Reykjavik is a perfect destination for students looking for a unique experience and some fun during the holiday. Some remarkable geographical features of the city include geysers, waterfalls, and volcanic craters, which are situated in the city and its environs. The places of interest include the Blue Lagoon, the beautiful countryside that is best explored on foot, and observing whales in their natural environment. Reykjavik itself is an active city that can offer attractions like museums, galleries, and even music festivals. While traveling to Iceland can be costly, there are cheap accommodations that are in the form of hostels, camping sites etc.

Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon is an amazing city with a rich history, beautiful buildings and interesting culture. Tourism attractions that students can check include Alfama & Bairro Alto historic districts, Jerónimos Monastery, and Tram 28. Miradouros are small terraces that can be found in almost all districts of the city, and they provide spectacular views of the city and the Tagus River. It is also famous for its affordable nightlife, pastel de nata, a kind of custard tart, and seafood, which are sure to attract students looking for summer vacation destinations. The accommodation and food prices are relatively low and therefore ideal for students in terms of cost.

Prague, Czech Republic

Prague is a famous European city that feels like it has been plucked straight out of a fairytale. Students can explore the historic Old Town, visit Prague Castle, and stroll across the Charles Bridge. The city’s numerous beer gardens and pubs offer a great place to relax and enjoy some of the world’s best beer. Prague is also known for its vibrant cultural scene, with many music festivals, theaters, and galleries. The city offers a range of budget-friendly accommodation options, including hostels and guesthouses. Prague is one of the cooler destinations, allowing you to enjoy the scene in the summer without much sweating.

Budapest, Hungary

Budapest is another fantastic destination for students seeking a mix of history, culture, and relaxation. The city’s thermal baths, such as the Széchenyi and Gellért Baths, are a great place to unwind. Students can explore historic sites like Buda Castle, the Hungarian Parliament Building, and Fisherman’s Bastion. Budapest’s ruin bars in abandoned buildings are a unique and popular nightlife option. The city is also very affordable, with budget-friendly accommodation and dining options.

Bali, Indonesia

For students seeking a tropical paradise, Bali is the perfect destination. The island offers stunning beaches, lush jungles, and vibrant cultural traditions. Students can visit the iconic rice terraces in Ubud, surf in Kuta, and explore the many temples scattered across the island. Bali is also known for its yoga and wellness retreats, making it a great place to relax and rejuvenate. Accommodation ranges from budget hostels to luxurious villas, ensuring there are options for all budgets.

Conclusion

Whether you’re looking for cultural experiences, adventure, or relaxation, there are plenty of fantastic summer holiday destinations for students. From the bustling streets of Bangkok to the serene beaches of Bali, these destinations offer something for everyone. With a bit of planning and a sense of adventure, you can have an unforgettable summer holiday that won’t break the bank.

SEE ALSO: The Rise of Student Voices: The U.S. Campus Protests