If you consider yourself as a bit of a math wizard, then make sure you go through this article as we look at what embodies the subject and list which colleges are best for mathematics.

What is Mathematics?

Mathematics is a subject that is full of everything which means that there is no solidified definition. It includes topics including quantity, structure, space and change and is filled with numbers and shapes. The subject, which has been with us since the 17th century, has been an essential aid for technology and physical and life sciences. As a result, mathematics is one of the most valuable subjects to study.

Jobs

Job prospects after completing a Mathematical related major includes roles in finance, accountancy, banking, academia, research and teaching.

Ranked

Listed below are 10 of the best U.S. colleges to study Mathematics according to the QS World University Rankings 2021.

1: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

The mathematics department at MIT is renowned for being a world leader in pure and applied mathematical education and research. The department has approximately 50 faculty members including current and former Abel Prize winners, two winners of the National Medal of Science and two winners of the MacArthur Award. For more information on their mathematics department, click here.

2: Stanford University

Stanford University has a rich history in the subject of mathematics. The department which was founded in 1948 has gone from strength to strength. Stanford offers a large variety of research areas including applied math, financial math, symplectic geometry & topology and number theory. For more information on their mathematics department, click here.

3: Harvard University

Similar to Stanford, mathematics has had a long history at Harvard and is currently one of the world leaders when it comes to education and research of the subject. Current faculty members include winners of the Nobel Prize. Fields Medal and Shaw Prize as well as awards such as the National Medal of Science and the Guggenheim Fellowship. For more information on their mathematics department, click here.

4: University of California – Berkeley

The mathematics department at Berkeley, founded in 1925, is viewed as one of the most distinguished in the world with a number of award-winning members within the faculty. Due to this, the institution has become one of the most popular locations to study mathematics. For more information on their mathematics department, click here.

5: Princeton University

The mathematics department at Princeton consists of 78 faculty members and researchers that provide the highest level of teaching to their students. As a result, it is one of the most versatile majors to study at the institution with a number of different areas to focus on, whether that would be pure mathematics or applied mathematics. For more information on their mathematics department, click here.

6: University of California – Los Angeles

The UCLA mathematics department is known for answering some of the most difficult and challenging mathematical problems such as the Twin Prime Conjecture and the Serre Conjecture. This ability of solving these types of challenges showcases the impressive knowledge that comes from the institution making it one of the best for mathematics. For more information on their mathematics department, click here.

7: New York University

Despite not being one of the most well-known institutions with the United States, New York University do have a top-quality mathematical department. Evidence of this is shown by the recent awards gained by faculty members such as Jeff Cheeger who has been awarded the 2021 Shaw Prize in Mathematical Sciences. For more information on their mathematics department, click here.

8: California Institute of Technology

Mathematics at Caltech is conducted with the highest level of research from a wide range of fields from topology to mathematical physics. The department is best known for its insights within algebra and mathematical logic and have gained various awards for work in number theory, geometry and analysis. For more information on their mathematics department, click here.

9: Columbia University

The main subfields of activity within mathematics at Columbia are algebraic geometry, geometric analysis, mathematical physics, number theory, probability and financial mathematics and topology. So, if any of these topics interest you, then look no further. For more information on their mathematics department, click here.

10: University of Chicago

Research at the University of Chicago features sub-fields such as Combination, Dynamic Systems and Representation Theory making it one of the most exciting institutions to study mathematics. For more information on their mathematics department, click here.

Now you know which colleges are best for mathematics, you can see how there is a plethora of choice when it comes to studying this field in the United States. The nation is filled with some of the best mathematical institutions in the world that offer a wide variety of sub-fields to research, so if you class yourself as a math geek and love solve a few equations, the United States is the place for you.

SEE ALSO: Which Colleges are Best for Biological Sciences?