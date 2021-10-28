If you want to delve into the deep depths of biological sciences, this article looks at what the course is, and which colleges are best for biological Sciences.

What are Biological Sciences?

Biological sciences form a flexible area of subjects that focus on the study of living organisms and human life. Majors range from exploring areas such as biochemistry, biomedicine, cell biology, conservation, ecology, genetics, microbiology, pathobiology, physiology and much more. Because of the wide-ranging options, this makes biological sciences one of the most popular majors for students worldwide. According to Indeed.com, biological science is the fourth most popular college major in the United States. Much of your time on campus will involve lab work as you gain knowledge of certain aspects of your major.

Jobs

Job prospects after completing a biological sciences major includes roles in academic and hospital research, ecology, environmental science, medicine, veterinary medicine and more.

Ranked

Listed below are 10 of the best U.S. colleges to study biological sciences according to the QS World University Rankings 2021.

1: Harvard University

Biological and Biomedical Sciences (BBS) is an area of academic study inside the Division of Medical Sciences, an administrative unit based at Harvard Medical School that organizes biomedical PhD projects within the Longwood Medical Area. For more information on their biological sciences department, click here.

2: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

The biological department at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is one of the best in the world. This is proven by the faculty which include 3 Nobel laurates, 4 recipients of the National Medal of Science, 15 Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) investigators and 30 members of the National Academy of Sciences. For more information on their biological sciences department, click here.

3: Stanford University

Stanford Biosciences is one of the very best places in the world for training in the biomedical sciences. The college is known for its world-renowned faculty that are always driven and committed to tackling some of the biggest challenges the planet is facing in today’s world. For more information on their biological sciences department, click here.

4: University of California – Berkeley (UCB)

Biological Sciences is a popular major to study at UCB. The department features around 112 faculty that are known for being some of the world’s leading scientific minds. For more information on their biological sciences department, click here.

5: Yale University

Yale offers a wide range of courses within the Biological & Biomedical Sciences department including Computational Biology and Bioinformatics and Plant Molecular Biology. For more information on their biological sciences department, click here.

6: University of California – Los Angeles (UCLA)

Dean of Life Sciences at UCLA, Tracy Johnson, says: “The importance of innovative science and education has never been more apparent, and UCLA Life Sciences is committed to addressing some of the most important questions we face today.” For more information on their biological sciences department, click here.

7: University of California – San Diego (UCSD)

UCSD state that their focus is “to advance knowledge of basic biological sciences and apply our research discoveries in ways that improve human health, protect our environment and enrich our economy.” Faculty includes 23 members of the National Academy of Sciences and 17 members of the American Academy of Art & Sciences. For more information on their biological sciences department, click here.

8: California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

Caltech research into biology ranges from a single molecule to an entire organism. Faculty includes 15 members of the Academy of Arts & Sciences, 10 recipients of the National Medals of Science and 9 Faculty and Alumni Nobel Prize winners. For more information on their biological sciences department, click here.

9: Cornell University

Cornell offers a wide range of courses to focus on which include animal physiology, genetics, insect biology and neurobiology and behavior (neuroscience). For more information on their biological sciences department, click here.

10: University of California – San Francisco

UNSF state that their “belief that the study of these higher levels of biological systems integration represents one of the most important challenges in modern cell and molecular biology”. For more information on their biological sciences department, click here.

Now you know which colleges are best for biological sciences, if you are keen to explore the more about the subject, make sure you visit the various university websites to get a better understanding on the types of majors they offer and who knows, there could be a college major made just for you!

