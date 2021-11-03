The world of business continues to grow day-by-day and is one of the most popular fields of study across the world in the 21st century. If you are an aspiring entrepreneurs or business leader, keep reading because this article looks into what studying this field is all about as well as list which colleges are best for business studies.

What is Business Studies?

Studying business incorporates a number of different fields making it one of the broadest areas of study. This includes specialties within accountancy, organization, finance, marketing and resources management making it especially useful for gaining skills needed to be successful in the workplace. As a result, due to the broadest, it has become of the most sought-after fields to study. According to Indeed.com, Business is the most popular major to study in the United States.

Jobs

Job prospects after completing a business major includes opportunities as an accountant, human resources specialist, investment banker, business analyst and business development manager.

Ranked

Listed Below are 10 of the best U.S. colleges to study business according to the QS World University Rankings 2021

1: Harvard University

The Harvard business school is one of the most prestigious schools within the institution. Founded over a century ago in 1908, the department was home of the world’s first MBA program. It attracts some of the brightest and most motivated students from across the world with it research, education and brand. For more information on their business school, click here.

2: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Known as the MIT Sloan School of Management, the business school of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is a world leading research institution. 2020-2021 MBA Career stats show that 95.5% of those studying at the school graduated with full-time offers. This illustrates the success rate the school has making it one of the best places to study business in the world. For more information on their business school, click here.

3: Stanford University

The Stanford Graduate School of Business established in 1925 is known as one of the best business school in the United States with the department being at the forefront of management education. Their motto “Change live, change organizations, change the world” shows exactly what they are all about. For more information on their business school, click here.

4: University of Pennsylvania

Known as the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania founded in 1881, it is famous for being established as the world’s first collegiate school of business. Since then, the department has gone strength to strength and remains as one of driving force in business education. For more information on their business school, click here.

5: University of California – Berkeley

Known as the Hass School of Business, it is the second-oldest business school in the United States. Faculty at the department is filled with those at the cutting edge of research. These include two Nobel Prize winners. In their own words, Hass embrace four key principles: “Question the Status Quo, Confidence Without Attitude, Students Always, and Beyond Yourself.” For more information on their business school, click here.

6: Northwestern University

Named the Kellogg School of Management, the Northwestern University business school has been a leading figure in terms of business education. It is also worth noting the success of students receiving jobs following on from studying as 95% of Kellogg’s 2Y Class of 2020 received a job offer within three months after graduating. For more information on their business school, click here.

7: New York University (NYU)

Known as the Stern School of Business, the department strives for cutting-edge research and this is evidenced by the school being ranked no. 1 among 1,000 business schools for new downloads of research within the past year by SSRN and also ranked no.2 in the world for its research productivity. For more information on their business school, click here.

8: Yale University

The Yale School of Management aim to “educate leaders for business and society”. They offer a wide range of different degree programs to students with faculty filled with high-quality researchers. For more information on their business department, click here.

9: Columbia University

The Columbia Business School offer top quality facilities to their students, providing them with groundbreaking research with their commitment of “educating and developing leaders and builders of enterprises who create value for their stakeholders and society at large”. For more information on their business school, click here.

10: University of Chicago

Known as the Booth School of Business, one of the standout features of the school is that is boasts campuses in Chicago, London and Hong Kong making them provide students with one of the world’s best business school faculties. For more information on their business school, click here.

Studying business provides you with a variety of skills such as entrepreneurship, communication skills and marketing skills. The subjects also provide a wide array of specializations which colleges across the United States do offer. Therefore, it should not be a surprise that it the one of the most popular areas of study within the US.

